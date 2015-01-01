पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Bhind
  • Sahalag Crowd In The Market, Jammed Many Times; Dust Due To Non construction Of Roads After Digging Of Sewer And Water Line

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाम:बाजार में सहालग की भीड़, कई बार जाम; सीवर और वाटर लाइन की खुदाई के बाद सड़कें न बनने से उड़ रही धूल

भिंड2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्य बाजार में गहमा गहमी।

इन दिनों चल रही शादी समारोह के सिलसिले में बाजार में गहमा गहमी बढ़ गई है वहीं दूसरी ओर सड़कों पर दुकानें सजी होने से लोगों का आवागमन करना मुश्किल हो रहा है। एक बार फिर फुटपाथ तक लगने वाली दुकानें सड़क तक आ गई हैं। मुख्य बाजार में समूची सड़क दुकानों से सजी सजी दिखाई दे रही है। इसका कारण हाथ ठेला और फड़ लगाने वालों के द्वारा सड़क पर कारोबार किया जाना है। नगर पालिका द्वारा इन लोगों को हटाए जाने के अब तक के प्रयास विफल साबित हो गए हैं। आवागमन की समस्या के साथ ही लोगों को सीवर और वाटर लाइन के लिए कराई गई खुदाई के बाद सड़कें न बनने से उड़ रही धूल की समस्या का भी सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

यहां बता दें सदर बाजार, बतासा बाजार, स्टेशन रोड, बंगला बाजार के हालात लगभग एक जैसे हैं। इन मार्गों पर जबरदस्त अतिक्रमण होने से इनसे वाहनों से गुजरना मुश्किल होने लगा है। पैदल गुजरने वालों को हर वक्त दुर्घटना घटित होने की आशंका रहने लगी है। इस प्रकार के हालात फुटपाथ और सड़क के बाहर तक दुकानों का सामना पसार दिया जाना है। एक कोने से शुरू होने वाला अतिक्रमण होड़ में अंतिम छोर तक पहुंचता है।

सड़क तक दुकानों के फैले सामान के बाद जब दोनों ओर बाइक आदि वाहन खड़े किए जाते हैं और हाथ ठेला और फुटपाथ कारोबारी पसरे रहते हैं। तब वाहन और पैदल आवागमन करने वालों को जगह नहीं मिल पा रही है। स्टेशन रोड पर अतिक्रमण होने से इस मार्ग से वाहनों का आवागमन ही बंद हो गया है। इस ओर से बाइक सवार अपने मन को कड़ा करके गुजरता है। ऑटो, कार, जीप आदि इस रोड से गुजरना ही बंद हो गया है। क्योंकि जब कोई गुजरने की कोशिश करता है तो मिनटों का सफर तय करने में घंटों लग जाते हैं।

यह भी तब संभव होता है जब बीच सड़क से अतिक्रमणकारी अपने ठेले पीछे की ओर खिसकाते हैं।सदर बाजार की सड़क शहर की सभी सड़कों से अधिक चौड़ी है। फुटपाथ और डिवाइडर युक्त इस रोड पर अतिक्रमण कर लिए जाने से जाम के हालात बन रहे हैं। फुटपाथ पर पूरी तरह से दुकानदारों का कब्जा है। इसके बाद रोड पर न केवल नालियों के किनारे बल्कि डिवाइडर के दोनों ओर हाथ ठेला और फड़ कारोबारी पसरे हुए हैं।

यहां सीवर और वाटर लाइन की खुदाई के बाद सड़क दुरुस्त न कराने से भी समस्या है। शादी समारोह चलने के कारण इन दिनों आम दिनों से चार गुनी भीड़भाड़ बाजारों में हो रही है। जाम की सर्वाधिक समस्या सदर बाजार, बतासा बाजार, पुस्तक बाजार, बंगला बाजार आदि में है। कभी- कभी हालात यह हो जाते हैं कि पैदल गुजरने वालों को भी जाम खुलने का इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। समस्या का निराकरण नहीं होने से लोगों में आक्रोश है।

पानी का छिड़काव करा रहे
शहर में अतिक्रमण की समस्या के समाधान के जल्दी ही प्रयास किए जाएंगे। धूल की समस्या के लिए लश्कर रोड पर पानी का छिड़काव कराया जा रहा है। स्थाई व अस्थाई अतिक्रमण भी हटवाया जाएगा।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका परिषद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें