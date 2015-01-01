पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई की तैयारी:कल से 10वीं और 12वीं के लिए खुलेंगे स्कूल, सिलेबस आया नहीं

भिंड4 घंटे पहले
  • इधर प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालक हुए लामबंद, बोले कोरोना इफेक्ट से उबरने के लिए सरकार दे आर्थिक पैकेज

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रदेश सरकार ने कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12 वीं के छात्रों के लिए कल से यानि 18 दिसंबर से नियमित विद्यालय खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। लेकिन कक्षा 12वीं का सिलेबस अब तक बोर्ड तैयार नहीं कर पाया है। ऐसे में शिक्षकों के साथ छात्र असमंजस हैं कि वे परीक्षा के लिए तैयारी कैसे करें और कराएं। यहां बता दें कि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते 15 मार्च से सभी विद्यालयों की छुट्टी कर दी गई। करीब 9 महीने बाद 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए सरकार ने इन कक्षाओं के लिए नियमित विद्यालय खोले जाने की अनुमति प्रदान कर दी है। लेकिन इसमें कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन भी करना होगा। अहम बात यह है कि जब शिक्षण सत्र (2020-21) खत्म होने में मात्र साढ़े तीन महीने का समय बचा है तब प्रशासन ने परीक्षा परिणाम की चिंता करते हुए विद्यालयों को नियमित कक्षाएं लगाने की अनुमति तो प्रदान कर दी।

लेकिन अब तक कक्षा 12वीं का सिलेबस स्कूल शिक्षा अब तक तैयार नहीं कर पाया है, जिससे छात्र अपनी तैयारी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। हालांकि कुछ दिन पहले 10वीं के सिलेबस का ब्लू-प्रिंट ज़रूर बोर्ड ने जारी कर दिया है। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के उपसचिव प्रमोद सिंह के आदेश के मुताबिक स्कूल प्रबंधन छात्रों को इस प्रकार से बुलाएंगे कि कक्षा में अधिक भीड़ न हो। वहीं छात्रों को स्कूल आने के लिए माता पिता से सहमति पत्र लेना होगा। हालांकि उनके द्वारा एक बार दी गई सहमति पूरे सत्र के लिए मान्य होगी।

स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक… टीसी के साथ नो-ड्यूज लेकर ही देंगे नए छात्र को प्रवेश
इधर कोरोना काल में आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने बुधवार को शहर सिटी सेंट्रल स्कूल में बैठक आयोजित की गई, जिसमें तय हुआ कि कोई भी विद्यालय नए छात्र को टीसी के साथ नो-ड्यूज सर्टीफिकेट लिए बिना प्रवेश नहीं देगा।यदि कोई छात्र शाला त्याग प्रमाण पत्र चाहता है तो उसे वर्तमान माह तक का शुल्क लेकर तत्काल टीसी जारी की जाए। बिना कोई ठोस कारण के टीसी नहीं रोकी जाए। संचालकों ने कहा कि उच्च न्यायालय खंडपीठ जबलपुर द्वारा पारित आदेश जिसमें ट्यूशन फीस लेने का आदेश प्रदान किया गया है, जिसका सभी संस्थाएं विधिवत पालन करेंगी।

विद्यालय के किसी भी छात्र को बिना ऑनलाइन/ ऑफलाइन/ मूल्याकंन/ परीक्षा के किसी को भी कक्षा उन्नति (प्रमोट) नहीं करेंगे। बैठक में कई संचालकों ने अपनी पीड़ा जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि जिले में 90 प्रतिशत स्कूल आर्थिक परेशानी के कारण बंद होने की कगार पर पहुंच गए हैं। बैठक में स्कूल संचालक राजेश शर्मा, धर्मेंद्र कुशवाह, आरबीएस तोमर, राधेगोपाल यादव, सुरेंद्र सिंह, संदीप मिश्रा, अमित दुबे, विवेक यादव, रिषी शिवहरे, कौशल शर्मा, आरके दीक्षित, पवन समाधिया, जेएस बघेल, सुषमा जैन, अशोक शर्मा, अरविंद भदौरिया, हरदत्त राजावत, अवधेश शर्मा सहित अन्य संचालक मौजूद रहे। बैठक की अध्यक्षता जेपी यादव ने की।

