कार्रवाई:कलेक्टर-एसपी को राहगीर ने रेत मंडी का वीडियो भेजा तो 5 ट्रॉलियों को पकड़ा

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
बायपास रोड पर रेत के भरे ट्रैक्टर पर कार्रवाई करती पुलिस - Dainik Bhaskar
बायपास रोड पर रेत के भरे ट्रैक्टर पर कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
  • सीएसपी और डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर ने बायपास पर की कार्रवाई

शहर के बायपास रोड पर लगने वाली रेत की मंडी का वीडियो किसी व्यक्ति ने बनाकर कलेक्टर डॉ वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत और एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह को भेजा। इसके बाद सीएसपी आनंद राय और डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर मोतीलाल कुशवाह ने दलबल के साथ दबिश देकर रेत से भरे 5 ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियों को पकड़ लिया, जिनके पास रॉयल्टी नहीं थी। यह कार्रवाई मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब 1.30 बजे की है, जो कि शाम करीब 5 बजे तक चली।

दरअसल शहर के बायपास रोड पर सुबह के वक्त रेत की मंडी सजती है। इस मंडी सड़क किनारे बड़ी संख्या में रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर ट्राली खड़े होते हैं। इन्हीं ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली का एक वीडियो सोमवार की सुबह कलेक्टर और एसपी के पास पहुंचा। इस वीडियो को देख पहले अफसरों ने यह पता किया कि आखिर यह है कहां का। जैसे ही यह पता चला कि यह वीडियो शहर के बायपास रोड का है, वैसे ही सीएसपी आनंद राय और डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए।

दोनों ही पुलिस अफसरों ने बायपास रोड पर सीता नगर के पास बिना रायल्टी के रेत से भरे चार ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली पकड़ लिए। वहीं दोपहर के समय अचानक पुलिस की दबिश देखकर रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली को लेकर ड्रायवर भाग खड़े हुए। वहीं सीएसपी ने पकड़े गए चारों ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों को देहात थाना प्रभारी ध्यानेंद्र सिंह के सुपुर्द कर दिया। वहीं डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर फोर्स लेकर बबेड़ी की ओर निकल गए। जहां से उन्होंने रेत से भरे एक ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली को ओर पकड़ लिया। पकड़े गए सभी ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियों पर रेत की रायल्टी नहीं थी।

