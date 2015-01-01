पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:हमले में घायल दुकानदार की दो महीने बाद मौत, पोर्न वीडियो देखने से रोकने पर किया था हमला

भिंड33 मिनट पहले
मृतक सुंदर।
  • परिजन बोले- जब तक आरोपियों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज नहीं होगा, तब तक थाने से नहीं जाएंगे

पुलावली गांव में दुकान के बाहर पोर्न वीडियो देखने से रोकने पर चार लोगों ने एक राय होकर दुकानदार की बेरहमी से मारपीट कर दी, जिससे उपचार के दौरान दो महीने बाद उसकी शनिवार की दोपहर 3.30 बजे मौत हो गई। इसके बाद रविवार की सुबह आक्रोशित परिजन ने ऊमरी थाना का घेराव किया। साथ ही आरोपियों के विरुद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज किए जाने की मांग की है।

बताया जा रहा है कि पुलावली निवासी सुंदर (36) पुत्र रामप्रताप सिंह राजावत गांव में किराना की दुकान चलाते हैं। 25 सितंबर की सुबह करीब सात बजे उनकी दुकान के बाहर महिपत उर्फ छोटू पोर्न वीडियो देख रहा था। इस पर सुंदर सिंह ने छोटू को दुकान के बाद इस तरह के वीडियो से देखने से रोका, जिस पर छोटू गुस्से में गया और अपने साथ नीलेश उर्फ कुन्नू, शिवराज और धीरेंद्र को साथ लेकर दुकान आया । साथ ही सुंदर की बेरहमी से मारपीट शुरु कर दी, जिससे बल्लम लगने से वह बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। दो महीने बाद उपचार के दौरान 21 नवंबर, शनिवार को जयपुर के एसएमएस अस्पताल में सुदंर की मौत हो गई।

इसके बाद आक्रोशित परिजन ने ऊमरी थाना मृतक के शव को रखकर घेराव किया। परिजन की मांग थी कि उक्त आरोपियों के विरुद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया जाए। हालांकि इस संबंध में ऊमरी थाना प्रभारी दीपेंद्र यादव का कहना था कि उक्त आरोपियों के विरुद्ध मारपीट का केस दर्ज है। आपके कथनों के आधार पर उसे हत्या के मामले में तब्दील कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद आक्रोशित परिजन थाने से हटने को तैयार हुए।

चार दिन पहले बिगड़ी हालत तो ले गए जयपुर
बताया जा रहा है कि घायल सुंदर सिंह का इलाज पिछले दो महीने ग्वालियर से चल रहा था। बीच में उसकी हालत में सुधार आया तो परिजन उसे वापस घर ले आए । लेकिन अचानक 19 नवंबर, गुरुवार को उसकी हालत पुनः बिगड़ी तो परिजन उसे आनन फानन में उपचार के लिए जयपुर के एसएमएस अस्पताल में ले गए। जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक के दो बेटे, एक बेटी हैं।

