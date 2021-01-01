पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लास्टिक के पाइपों में भीषण आग:3 किमी दूर तक दिखा धुआं, कीर्ति स्तंभ मंदिर के कांच चटके, आस पास के घर कराए खाली

भिंड10 घंटे पहले
शहर के कीर्ति स्तंभ मंदिर के पीछे पानी के पाइप के गोदाम में शुक्रवार की दोपहर ढाई बजे अचानक आग लग गई। यह आग इतनी भीषण थी कि इसका धुआं तीन किमी दूर से भी साफ दिखाई दे रहा था। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए भिंड नपा की तीन फायर ब्रिगेड के अलावा अकोड़ा, फूप, मेहगांव और मालनपुर से भी फायर बिग्रेड बुलाई गई।

करीब ढाई घंटे में 7 फायर बिग्रेड ने 40 से ज्यादा चक्कर लगाकर आग पर काबू पाया। टाटा कंपनी के एचआर आनंद द्विवेदी के अनुसार आगजनी में 2 करोड़ से अधिक का नुकसान हुआ है। भिंड में अगर फोम फायर ब्रिगेड हाेती तो आग पर जल्द काबू पाया जा सकता है।

आग की लपटों से चटक गए मंदिर के कांच
पानी के पाइपों में लगी भीषण आग की तेज लपटों से कीर्ति स्तंभ मंदिर के पीछे की ओर के कांच भी चटक गए। मंदिर की बाउंड्रीवाल की दीवार में भी नुकसान होना बताया जा रहा है। वजह यह थी कि आग की शुरुआत मंदिर की दीवार की ओर से ही हुई थी।

भास्कर पड़ताल... हादसा नहीं, साजिश की आशंका
​​​​​​​110 एमएम के एचडीपीई प्लास्टिक पाइप सिगरेट, बीड़ी की चिंगारी से नहीं जल सकते। साथ ही इन पाइप के ऊपर से बिजली के ऐसे कोई तार भी नहीं गुजरे थे कि जिससे शार्ट सर्किट आदि का खतरा रहा हो। ऐसे में शंका है कि इनमें साजिशन आग लगाई गई है। आग जिस तेजी से फैली उससे लग रहा है कि पेट्रोल का इस्तेमाल हुआ है।

11 महीने में पूरा होना था काम, हो सकती है देरी
​​​​​​​शहर में पानी का पाइप लाइन बिछाने का कार्य टाटा कंपनी अगस्त 2018 में शुरू हुए काम काे इस साल दिसंबर तक पूरा होना था। लेकिन करीब 70 किमी की पाइप लाइन जलने के बाद अब इस प्रोजेक्ट की रफ्तार धीमी पड़ सकती है।

