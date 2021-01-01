पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी की अवार्ड की सूची:एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह को मिला विशिष्ट सेवा पदक

भिंड41 मिनट पहले
मनोज कुमार - Dainik Bhaskar
मनोज कुमार
  • बेहतरीन कार्य के लिए जाने जाते हैं सिंह, नीमच और मंदसौर की संभाल चुके हैं बागडोर

सोमवार को गृह मंत्रालय नई दिल्ली ने इस साल के मेरिटोरियस मेडल (पुलिस अवार्ड) की घोषणा कर दी गई है, जिसमें भिंड एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह सहित प्रदेश के 16 पुलिस अफसरों के नाम शामिल हैं। यहां बता दें कि पुलिस अधीक्षक मनोज कुमार सिंह ने फरवरी, 1994 में पुलिस उप अधीक्षक के रूप में अपने कॅरियर की शुरुआत की थी।

अपने 26 वर्ष के शानदार कॅरियर उन्हें कई मौको पर विभिन्न संगठनों से अपनी सराहनीय सेवाओं के लिए अनगिनत प्रशंसा, पुरस्कार मिले। उन्होंने सीएसपी, एसडीओपी के रूप में छह जिलों में काम किया, जिसमें सतना, दंतेवाड़ा, छतरपुर, भिंड, छिंदवाड़ा और जबलपुर है। वहीं भिंड में रहते हुए उन्होंने कई एंटी-डकैती ऑपरेशन में कई कुख्यात डकैतों के एनकाउंटर किए।

वर्ष 2003 में मनोज कुमार सिंह को पुलिस मेडल फॉर गैलेंट्री अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। अतिरिक्ति पुलिस अधीक्षक के रुप में उन्होंने भिंड, गुना और सागर में कई उपलब्धियां अर्जित की। वहीं नीमच और मंदसौर में एसपी रहते हुए जहां चोरी, डकैती व नशीले पदार्थों के अपराधों को नियंत्रित किया।

किसान आंदोलन में लॉ एंड ऑर्डर संभालने में मनोज कुमार सिंह ने जहां पूरे प्रदेश में पहचान बनाई। वहीं एसपी, एटीएस रहते हुए उन्होंने कई खूंखार आतंकवादियों को पकड़ा और उन्हें सफलतापूर्वक दोषी ठहराया।

