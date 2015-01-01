पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई व्यवस्था:आज से वोटर लिस्ट में ऑनलाइन भी जुड़वा सकते हैं अपना नाम

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वोटर लिस्ट में नाम देखने, बढ़वाने, दावे और आपत्ति लगाने का काम भी ऑनलाइन

निवार्चन आयोग द्वारा कोविड- 19 संक्रमण काल में मतदाताओं के लिए वोटर पोर्टल पर कई प्रकार की सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जा रही हैं। इस पर मतदाता न केवल नाम वोटर लिस्ट में अपना देख सकेंगे बल्कि नाम बढ़वाने, दावे और आपत्ति लगाने का काम भी कर सकेंगे। वर्ष 2021 के मतदाता सूची के विशेष पुनरीक्षण में 25 नवंबर से 26 दिसंबर तक मतदाता ऑनलाइन सुविधाओं का लाभ उठा सकेंगे। इसके लिए मतदाताओं को अपने एंड्रायड मोबाइल फोन में वोटर हेल्पलाइन एप डाउनलोड करना होगा।

यहां बता दें अब तक वोटर लिस्ट में नाम बढ़वाने के लिए बूथ लेबल ऑफिसर (बीएलओ) से हर कार्य के लिए संपर्क करना होता था। लेकिन अब सीधे वोटर पोर्टल पर इस प्रक्रिया आसानी से पूरा किया जा सकेगा। अब 1 जनवरी 2021 या इससे पहले 18 साल आयु पूर्ण करने वाले नए मतदाता बनने के इच्छुक भी सीधे आवेदन कर सकते हैं। हालांकि आयोग द्वारा ऑफ लाइन आवेदन किए जाने को भी खुला रखा है। इसलिए अगर किसी के पास एंड्रायड फोन नहीं है वह बीएलओ के पास भी आवेदन जमा कर सकते हैं।

25 नवंबर की 2020 की स्थिति में मतदाता सूची की जानकारी वेबसाइट अथवा बीएलओ के पास जाकर देखी जा सकती है। इसके अलावा अगर एक से अधिक स्थानों पर आपका पंजीयन है तो उसे फार्म 7 भरकर हटवाएं। अगर परिवार में किसी व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो गई है अथवा बाहर चला गया यानी स्थानांतरित हो गया है तो उसके संबंध में बीएलओ को बताएं। अधिक जानकारी के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 को भी डायल किया जा सकता है।

ऑनलाइन आवेदन
वोटर पोर्टल पर अपनी लॉगइन आईडी बनाकर ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया शुरू करें। एप्लाई ऑनलाइन पर क्लिक करें और फार्म 6 में अपना नाम एवं पता भरकर अपने नाम को पंजीकृत करवाएं तथा फोटो, पता और आयु के प्रमाण के साथ आवेदन को अपलोड करें। यदि निर्वाचक नामावली में की प्रविष्टियों में कोई संशोधन या सुधार करने की जरूरत हो तो निर्वाचक नामावलियों में प्रविष्टियों में सुधार करने पर क्लिक कर फार्म 8 भरें।

ऑफ लाइन आवेदन
सभी प्रकार के फार्म निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी (ईआरओ) और बूथ लेवल ऑफिसर (बीएलओ) के पास उपलब्ध हैं या फार्म वेबसाइट से भी डाउनलोड किए जा सकते हैं। संबंधित फार्म भरकर, फोटो, पता और आयु प्रमाण के साथ आवेदन प्रस्तुत करें। फार्म, दावे, आपत्ति प्रस्तुत करने की अवधि 25 नवंबर से 24 दिसंबर 2020 तक है। फार्म बीएलओ पर जमा कर सकते हैं तथा मतदान सुविधा केंद्र- तहसील कार्यालय में भरे जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें