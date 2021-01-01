पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार से लड़ाई की दो कहानियां:गांव में बिजली लाने 7 साल संघर्ष किया, अंतत: बिना रिश्वत के कई गांवों को रोशन करवाया

भिंड41 मिनट पहले
रिश्वत से खोखला होता है देश इसलिए नहीं दिया सुविधा शुल्क, काम भी करवाया - Dainik Bhaskar
रिश्वत से खोखला होता है देश इसलिए नहीं दिया सुविधा शुल्क, काम भी करवाया
  • रिश्वत नहीं दी और सालों संघर्ष किया अंतत: सफलता पाकर ही माने

भारतीय संविधान यानी कानून का राज…. इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून और नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। इसमें कुछ लोग हार मान जाते हैं और उन्हें रिश्वत आदि देकर अपना काम करवाना पड़ता है।

वहीं कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं जो नियम और बिना रिश्वत दिए काम कराने के लिए डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं। ऐसे लोगों से आपको रूबरू करा रहे हैं। जिन्होंने वाजिब काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से लंबा संघर्ष किया, हार नहीं मानी और अपना काम करवा लिया। इन लोगों का कहना है कि भ्रष्टाचार से देश कमजोर होता है, यह उन्हें मंजूर नहीं।

भूकंप से तहस- नहस हो गई थी बिजली व्यवस्था, फिर भी सुधार में लेतलाली

सन 1993 में आए भूकंप में गोरमी क्षेत्र के आधा दर्जन गांव बिजली व्यवस्था तहस- नहस हो गई थी। इस दौरान राऊपुरा मकानों के ढह जाने से राम सिंह के सहित तीन लोगों की मौत भी हो गई थी। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने क्षतिग्रस्त हुई बिजली की लाइन को दुरस्त कराने के लिए अधिकारियों से कई बार गुहार लगाई, लेकिन आश्वासन के अलावा कुछ नहीं मिला।

तब राऊपुरा के गिर्राज सिंह गुर्जर ने इस समस्या का समाधान कराने का निश्चय वर्ष 2001 में किया। इसके बाद सीएम हेल्पलाइन 181 पर शिकायत दर्ज कराना शुरू किया। जब तक समस्या रही तब तक निरंतर रिमांइडर करते रहे। इसके साथ ही अधिकारियों से भी संपर्क किया, तब तत्कालीन कलेक्टर इलैया राजा टी ने समस्या का समाधान कराने का ठोस आश्वासन दिया।

इस बीच इधर उधर से यह सूचनाएं भी आईं कि लेनदेन कर लो काम जल्दी हो जाएगा लेकिन काम नियमानुसार कराने का निश्चय कर लिया था। तब 7 साल के संघर्ष के बाद 3 साल पहले न केवल बल्कि राऊपुरा बल्कि कृपे का पुरा, कल्यानपुरा, लालपुरा, विजयगढ़, चपरा गांव भी रोशन हो गए। गिर्राज सिंह का कहना है कि इस संघर्ष में दैनिक भास्कर का भी पूरा सहयोग मिला।

मांग पूरी नहीं की तो अटका दिया 1.24 करोड़ का भुगतान, ठेकेदार बोले रिश्वत नहीं दूंगा

लोक निर्माण विभाग के ठेकेदार हृदेश शर्मा बताते हैं कि अधिकारियों की अवैधानिक मांगे पूरी नहीं की तो सन 2015-16 में जिगनियां- गुहीसर मार्ग निर्माण का 1.24 करोड़ भुगतान को लेकर विवाद उत्पन्न कर दिया। पहले विभागीय स्तर और इसके बाद मंत्री तक को गुमराह कर दिया गया।

तब पीएस प्रमोद अग्रवाल ने मामले को संज्ञान में लिया तो उन्हें भी गुमराह करने के लिए फर्जी कागज लगा दिए। लेकिन उन्होंने रिपोर्ट को अमान्य कर दी। अधिकारियों के दस्तावेज गलत बताए। उन्होंने तत्कालीन चीफ इंजीनियर योगेंद्र बागोले को भौतिक सत्यापन के निर्देश दिए। तब हमारा फर्जी शपथ पत्र पेश कर दिया। यह जानकारी लगने पर ग्वालियर के पुलिस थाना में शिकायत की।

हमने हैंडराइटिंग एक्सपर्ट से जांच कराई फिर पुलिस को आवेदन दिया। तब पुलिस ने 14 नवंबर 2019 को अमानत में खयानत की कायमी की। लेकिन अधिकारियों के रसूख के चलते विवेचना न हो सकी। न्यायालय में याचिका भी लगाई। तब न्यायालय ने माना कि पुलिस पक्षपात पूर्ण कार्रवाई हो रही है। कई अधिकारी बदलने के बाद गुना जिले के चाचौड़ा में डीएसपी जांच कर रहे हैं। वे कहते हैं काम बंद कर सकते हैं पर भ्रष्टाचार नहीं होने देंगे।

