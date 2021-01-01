पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:छात्र नेता बोले- रसोई गैस की कीमतें बढ़ाईं; भाजपाइयों का जवाब- सोना तो सस्ता किया

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
लश्कर रोड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर सिलेंडर लेकर गैस के बढ़े दामों का विरोध करते एनएसयूआई के छात्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
लश्कर रोड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर सिलेंडर लेकर गैस के बढ़े दामों का विरोध करते एनएसयूआई के छात्र।
  • एनएसयूआई नेताओं और भाजपा समर्थक में हुई बहस, एक दूसरे पर लगाए आरोप

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय छात्र संगठन (एनएसयूआई) द्वारा रसोई गैस, पेट्रोल, डीजल की कीमतों में हो रही वृद्धि को लेकर इटावा रोड स्थित फ्यूल सेंटर पर प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान नागरिकों काे फूल थमाकर भविष्य में भाजपा की सरकार बनाने की भूल न करने की बात कहे जाने पर भाजपा समर्थकों से बहस भी हो गई। छात्र नेताओं द्वारा कही गई बात के जबाव में एक समर्थक बोले अगर कुछ चीजों के दाम बढ़े हैं तो सोना- चांदी के दाम कम भी तो हुए हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने छात्र नेताओं को मशबरा भी दे डाला कि आप लोग शहर की समस्याओं का समाधान कराने की पहल करें तो बेहतर होगा और केंद्र सरकार को अपना काम करने दें।

यहां बता दें इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा पर एकत्रित हुए छात्र नेता मूल्य वृद्धि के विरोध में जहां एक ओर अपने हाथों में तख्तियां लिए हुए चल रहे थे वहीं दूसरी ओर यह एक साइकिल पर रसोई गैस सिलेंडर लादकर निकले। नारेबाजी करते हुए इटावा रोड फ्यूल पंप पर पहुंचे। जहां पेट्रोल-डीजल खरीद रहे लोगों को फूल दिए। इसी दौरान इनकी बहस कुछ भाजपाइयों से हो गई। उन्होंने छात्र नेताओं को स्थानीय समस्याओं दूर करने का मशवरा दे डाला।

समर्थक बोले- कुछ के दाम बढ़े, कुछ के कम हुए
छात्र नेताओं द्वारा जब मुन्नू सिंह भदौरिया को फूल थमाते हुए अपनी बात कही गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने रसोई गैस, पेट्रोल, डीजल के दाम बढ़ाए हैं तो कुछ वस्तुओं के दाम कम भी किए हैं। सोना- चांदी सहित अन्य कई चीजें सस्ती हुई हैं। इसलिए बजट बहुत अच्छा है।

स्थानीय समस्याएं हल कराने पहल करें
शहरवासी राकेश कुमार छात्र नेताओं से बोले आप लोग केंद्र सरकार से कीमतों के बढ़े हुए दाम तो कम नहीं करा पाओगे पर अगर शहर की समस्याओं के निदान की पहल करोगे तो जरूर सफलता मिल जाएगी। शहर में सड़क, नाली, कचरा आदि की समस्याएं हैं।

छात्र नेता बोले- महंगाई ने तोड़ी आमजन की कमर
प्रदर्शनकारियों का नेतृत्व कर रहे जिला उपाध्यक्ष अजय दुबे ने कहा कि पेट्रोल, डीजल, रसोई गैस की मूल्य वृद्धि ने गरीब व मध्यम वर्ग की कमर तोड़ दी है। जबकि मूलभूत जरूरतों की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इस समय बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को रोजगार की जरूरत है। प्रदर्शन में अजय विमल, प्रांजुल शर्मा, प्रतीक बरुआ, कुलदीप राजावत, इंदल सिंह भदौरिया, शिवशंकर शर्मा, आयुष मिश्रा, रघुवीर वर्मा, आशीष कटारे, अंशू तिवारी, गोलू भदौरिया, हरवेश दुबे, भूदत्त विमल, अन्नू मौर्य आदि ने भागीदारी की।

