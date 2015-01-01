पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:निलंबित शिक्षक देता है जान से मारने की धमकी

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
शासकीय शिक्षक अहिबरन सिंह बघेल जो वर्तमान में निलंबित हैं, जो आए दिन मुझे और मेरे परिजनों को जान से मारने की धमकी देते हैं। जिससे मैं और परिवार भयभीत है। यह बात मंगलवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में एसपी मनोज सिंह को शिकायती आवेदन देते हुए खैरौली निवासी छोटे लाल सिंह बघेल ने कही।ग्रामीण छोटे लाल सिंह ने शिक्षक अहिबरन सिंह के ऊपर आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि शिक्षक अहिबरन सिंह वर्तमान में निलंबित हैं।

वह अपने निलंबन का कारण मुझे मान रहे हैं। जिसके चलते वे आए दिन मुझे और मेरे परिजनों को गोली मारने की धमकी देते हैं। वहीं पंचायत चुनाव भी अहिबरन सिंह बघेल झगड़ा कर सकते हैं। इस बात को ध्यान में रखते हुए शिक्षक अहिबरन सिंह के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उनका स्थानांतरण किया जाए।

आदेश के बाद भी नहीं हुआ पिता का स्थानांतरण
साहब! मेरे पिता कृष्ण सिंह परमार का स्थानांतरण डाक बंगला रेस्ट हाउस के सर्किट हाउस में करने का आदेश करीब एक वर्ष पहले शासन द्वारा जारी कर दिया गया था। लेकिन विभागीय अधिकारियों ने अभी तक पिता का स्थानांतरण नहीं किया है। यह बात मंगलवार को धर्मेंद्र सिंह परिहार ने कलेक्टर वीरेंद्र रावत से कही।उन्होंने बताया कि चार वर्ष पहले पिता के साथ कुछ साथी कर्मचारियों ने षडयंत्र रचते हुए मेरे पिता को सर्किट हाउस से हटवाकर डाक बंगला रेस्ट हाउस में स्थानांतरित करा दिया था। वहीं एक वर्ष पहले शासन ने आदेश करते हुए पिता को सर्किट हाउस में नियुक्त करने का आदेश दिया, लेकिन अभी तक आदेश पर अधिकारियों ने अमल नहीं किया है।

