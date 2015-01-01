पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेप का मामला:किराएदार से दुष्कर्म किया फिर वीडियो बनाकर किया वायरल, गोरमी के वार्ड-14 की घटना

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
गोरमी नगर के वार्ड क्रमांक 14 में एक मकान मालिक के बेटे ने खुद के घर में किराए से रह रही महिला को अकेला पाकर न सिर्फ उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। बल्कि उसका वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दिया। गोरमी पुलिस ने पीडिता की शिकायत पर आरोपी पुत्र और उसके पिता के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि गोरमी कस्बे के वार्ड क्रमांक 14 निवासी हरिओम प्रजापति के मकान में वर्ष 2018 में एक महिला किराए से रहती थी। 17 अक्टूबर 2018 को हरिओम ने उस महिला को अपने कमरे में अकेला पाकर उसे धमकी दी कि यदि यदि उसने उसकी बात नहीं मानी तो वह उसके बच्चे मार डालेगा। इस पर महिला सहम गई और इसका फायदा उठाकर हरिओम ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

इसी दौरान हरिओम ने उसका एक वीडियो भी बना लिया। वहीं जब महिला ने इस बात की शिकायत उसके पिता से की तो उन्होंने भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इधर कुछ दिनों पहले हरिओम ने यह वीडियो वायरल कर दिया।

