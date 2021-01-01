पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इच्छा:सुकांड में बनाएंगे संभाग का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल: विहसंत सागर

भिंड13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के आदिनाथ दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में विश्वशांति के लिए सकल जैन समाज द्वारा राज्य अतिथि का दर्जा प्राप्त मुनिश्री विहसंत सागर महाराज के सानिध्य में आठ दिवसीय सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस धार्मिक कार्यक्रम में जैन मुनि विहसंत सागर महाराज ने सुकांड गांव में चंबल संभाग का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल का निर्माण कराने इच्छा जताई।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं पूरा चंबल संभाग घूम चुका हूं, देखने में आया है कि अगर इस संभाग का कोई भी व्यक्ति गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त हो जाता है तो उसको अपने जिले में इलाज नहीं मिल पाता है। जिसके चलते उसको इलाज के लिए ग्वालियर, दिल्ली या सैफई (इटावा) जाना पड़ता है।

संभाग में मेडिकल व्यवस्थाओं की कमियों को देखकर मेरे मन में भिंड जिले के सुकांड गांव में सर्वसुविधायुक्त और संभाग का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल बनवाने का विचार आया है। महाराज ने बताया कि मैंने अभी तक 41 सिद्घचक्र विधान मंडल का आयोजन किया जा चुका है। मेरे द्वारा यह 42वां सिद्धचक्र विधान का आयोजन कराया जा रहा है। साथ ही मेरे सानिध्य में 40 जैन मंदिरों का जीर्णोद्धार का काम चल रहा है।

17 बीघा जमीन पर बनाया जाएगा अस्पताल
महाराज ने बताया कि सुकांड गांव में जैन समाज का 400 वर्ष पुराना मंदिर है। उसी के पास समाज की 17 बीघा जमीन खाली पड़ी है। उसी जमीन पर अस्पताल बनाया जाएगा। साथ ही मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार भी कराया जाएगा। अस्पताल निर्माण के लिए रूपरेखा तैयार करना शुरू कर दी है। संभाग का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल बनाने के लिए देशभर के सकल जैन समाज से आर्थिक सहयोग मांगा जाएगा, ताकि अस्पताल भव्य बन सके।

अस्पताल से रोज दो हजार लोगों को मिलेगा लाभ
विहसंत सागर ने बताया कि मैंने अस्पताल बनाने की इच्छा जब अन्य जैन संतों के समक्ष रखी तो कुछ ने कहा कि मंदिर जीर्णोद्धार कराओ। लेकिन मेरा मानना है कि मंदिर कितना भी भव्य बना दो मगर वहां पर 100 से 150 श्रद्घालु ही पूजा-अर्चना करने आते हैं, लेकिन अस्पताल में रोजाना एक से दो हजार लोग को बेहतर इलाज मिल सकता है। मंदिर के पास अस्पताल हाेने से लोग भगवान से दुआ भी कर सकेंगे।

