  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Bhind
  • The Condition Of Traffic Jams On The State Highway With Millet filled Trolleys, 4 New Centers Will Be Weighed From Today

समस्या:बाजरा से भरी ट्राॅलियों से स्टेट हाइवे पर बने ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात, आज से 4 नए केंद्र पर होगी तुलाई

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खरीद केंद्र पर आई ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से भिंड उमरी रोड पर लगा जाम।
  • खरीद केंद्रों पर तौल कांटों और मजदूरों की कमी के चलते किसानों को तुलाई के लिए चार दिन तक इंतजार

समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बेचने के लिए किसानों को संघर्ष करना पड़ रहा है। केंद्रों पर तौल कांटे और मजदूरों की कमी के चलते किसानों को तुलाई के लिए तीन से चार दिन का इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। इधर स्टेट हाइवे पर बाजरा से भरी ट्राॅलियों की लंबी कतार लगने से यहां ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात निर्मित हो गए हैं। ऐसे में प्रशासन ने आनन फानन में चार नए केंद्र खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। शुक्रवार से इन चार नए केंद्रों पर भी तुलाई होगी।

यहां बता दें कि समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीदी 28 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुई थी। लेकिन जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी के कारण शुरुआती दौर से ही यह खरीदी अव्यवस्थाओं का शिकार रही। वहीं दीपावली के त्योहार पर हुई बारिश के बाद यह अव्यवस्था खुलकर सड़क पर आ गई। स्थिति यह है कि केंद्रों पर पिछले 36 से 48 घंटे इंतजार करने के बाद भी किसानों द्वारा लाई गई उपज का तुलाई के लिए नंबर नहीं आ पा रहा है, जिससे किसानों में अब आक्रोश पनप रहा है। गुरुवार को कलेक्टर डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत ने व्यवस्थित ढंग से तौल कराने के लिए प्रत्येक केंद्र पर एसडीएम, तहसीलदार और नायब तहसीलदार स्तर के अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई। साथ ही चार नए केंद्र खोलने प्रस्ताव वरिष्ठों अधिकारियों को भेजा है।

ये 4 नए केंद्र होंगे शुरू
भिंड एसडीएम उदय सिंह सिकरवार के अनुसार खरीद केंद्रों पर उमड़ रही किसानों की भीड़ को देखते हुए चार नए केंद्र खोले जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है, जिसमें जवासा, कनावर, भौनपुरा और उदोतगढ़ गोदाम पर भी आज शुक्रवार से बाजरा की खरीदी की जाएगी। इस प्रकार से अब जिले में बाजरा की खरीदी के लिए कुल केंद्रों की संख्या 20 से बढ़कर 24 हो गई है।

बिना सत्यापन शुरु की खरीदी, घालमेल का आरोप
इस साल समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बेचने के लिए जिले के 8317 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। लेकिन इन किसानों के रकबे के सत्यापन के बिना ही खरीदी प्रारंभ हो गई है, जिससे इस खरीदी में बिचौलियों के सक्रिय होने के आरोप प्रशासन पर लग रहे हैं। गुरुवार को किसान संघर्ष समिति के माध्यम से इस संबंध में राज्यपाल के नाम एडीएम एके चांदिल को एक ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में कहा गया है कि पंजीकृत किसानों में से 367 किसान ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने अपने रकबे पर 100 क्विंटल से 700 क्विंटल तक बाजरा की पैदावार बताई है। ऐसे किसानों का सत्यापन कराया जाए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने मांग की है कि जिले में खरीदी 28 अक्टूबर से 26 नवंबर तक निर्धारित की गई है। इन 28 दिनों में 13 दिन अवकाश के होने से खरीदी बंद रही। ऐसे में खरीदी की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाई जाए। वहीं उन्होंने केंद्रों की संख्या 20 से बढ़ाकर 35 किए जाने की मांग की।

667 बोरी बाजरा की आज आएगी जांच रिपोर्ट
मंगलवार की देर शाम सेंट्रल वेयर हाउस पर विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह द्वारा पकड़े गए 667 बोरी बाजरा की शुक्रवार को जांच रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर को मिलेगी। दरअसल विधायक पर शिकायत पहुंची थी कि देर शाम को खरीदी बंद होने के बाद पीडीएस के गोदाम पर तीन तौल कांटे लगाकर बिचौलियों का बाजरा तौला जा रहा है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने भिंड एसडीएम सिकरवार को भेजकर गोदाम सील करा दिया था। साथ ही एसडीएम ने उपायुक्त सहकारिता और जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक के महाप्रबंधक को तीन दिन में रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

खसरा दूसरे के खाते से जोड़ा
इधर अकोड़ा निवासी सुरेश शर्मा पुत्र रामचंद्र शर्मा ने कलेक्टर को शिकायत की है कि अकोड़ा खरीद केंद्र पर किसानों के खातों में खसरा नंबर घटा बढ़ा दिए गए हैं, जिससे किसान अपनी वास्तविक उपज नहीं बेच पा रहे हैं। अकोड़ा संस्था अंतर्गत आने वाले अधिकांश किसानों के खातों में यह गड़बड़ी जानबूझकर की गई है। इससे किसानों को उपज बेचने में परेशानी हो रही है।उन्होंने इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच कराने की मांग की है।

मेहगांव गोरमी, भिंड ऊमरी रोड पर हुआ ट्रैफिक जाम
गुरुवार को गोरमी और अकोड़ा के खरीद केंद्रों पर 100 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियों के सड़क पर खड़ी होने से मेहगांव गोरमी पोरसा और भिंड ऊमरी स्टेट हाईवे पर ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात बने। आलम यह था कि मेहगांव गोरमी रोड पर दिनभर वाहनों के पहिए रेंगते हुए चले। जबकि भिंड ऊमरी रोड पर अकोड़ा के दोपहर तीन बजे से शाम छह बजे वाहनों के पहिए थमे रहे।

