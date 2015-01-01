पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गोरमी:कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने गोरमी में मतदाताओं का आभार माना; मैं विस क्षेत्र के हर व्यक्ति के लिए 24 घंटे उपलब्ध हूं:कटारे

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यकर्ताओं से बैठक में मौजूद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे ।

मतदान के बाद गोरमी में कार्यकर्ताओं व जनता का आभार जताने पहुंचे हेमंत कटारे ने कहा कि वे क्षेत्र के हर व्यक्ति के लिए 24 घंटे उपलब्ध हैं। किसी भी काम के लिए उनके पास आएं वे तत्पर रहेंगे। गत दिवस गोरमी-पोरसा रोड पर साईं मैरिज गार्डन में आयोजित आभार सभा में समस्त कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। इस दौरान कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे ने सभी सेक्टर प्रभारी मंडल प्रभारी एवं बूथ अध्यक्षों की मीटिंग ली।

समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि सभी ने पार्टी के लिए सराहनीय काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं हर कार्यकर्ता से के कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर कार्य करूंगा। उनका मनोबल कभी नहीं टूटने दूंगा। इस दौरान कांग्रेस नेता देवाशीष जरारिया एवं कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल थे। कार्यकर्ताओं की आभार सभा में बृजकिशोर शर्मा,नाथू चुरारी, जगत सिंह यादव, पुत्तू सिंह यादव,श्रीकृष्ण कटारे, संजीव करैया, राजेंद्र सिंह नरवरिया,कमल किशोर दीक्षित, हरिओम कटारे, सोनू यादव दीपू खान, आदि लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें