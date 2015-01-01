पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:त्योहार के लिए खरीदारी करने उमड़ने लगी भीड़ दिवाली तक हर दिन है कोई न कोई शुभ मुहूर्त

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
बाजार में इन दिनों इतनी भीड़ उमड़ रही है कि पैर रखने को जगह नहीं है। फोटो में खरीदारी करती महिलाएं।
  • 10 को एंद्र योग, 11 को वर्धमान योग, 12 को धनतेरस और 14 को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग

इस बार दिवाली तक कई विशेष योग बन रहे हैं। इनमें बाजार में खरीदारों की संख्या में बढ़ रही है। विशेष योग बनने का क्रम 7 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र से शुरू हुआ यह सिलसिला 14 नवंबर को सर्वार्थ सिद्ध तक चलने वाला है। कोरोना काल में हाथ पर हाथ रखे बैठे रहे कारोबारी इन दिनों बाजार में गहमा गहमी बढ़ने से खुश नजर आने लगे हैं। 10 से 14 नवंबर तक विशेष योग बन रहे हैं। इनमें लोग प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वैलरी, गाड़ियां, कपड़ा, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आयटम खरीदने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इस बार दिवाली पर 17 साल सर्वार्थ सिद्ध योग बन रहा है। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक इस योग के चलते दीपावली पर की गई खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदा पहुंचाने वाली साबित होगी।

यहां बता दें कोरोना संक्रमण काल के 7 महीने न केवल आमजन बल्कि व्यापारियों पर भारी पड़े हैं। अनलॉक 5 में जब सब कुछ खुल गया। उसके बाद दिवाली के त्योहार की तारीख नजदीक आ गई। अब बाजार में जबरदस्त गहमा होने लगी है।

10 नवंबर
एंद्र योग के साथ ही मंगलवार और पूर्वाफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र के संयोग में इस दिन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की खरीदारी करना शुभ रहेगा। प्रॉपर्टी में निवेश या खरीदारी के लिए भी ये दिन शुभ है।
11 नवंबर
उत्तराफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग रहेगा। हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। मशीनरी और व्हीकल खरीदना शुभ रहेगा।
12 नवंबर
इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन प्रदोष और हस्त नक्षत्र का योग भी बनने से वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा।
14 नवंबर
दीपावली महापर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा। जो कि रात करीब 8 बजे तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त बन रहा है।

सोना- चांदी के भाव में आया उछाल
व्यवसायी रिषभ जैन के अनुसार सोना- चांदी के भाव की बात करें तो 24 कैरेट बिस्कुट 53 हजार और जेवराती 50 हजार रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम चल रहा है। इसी प्रकार चांदी 6 हजार 500 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम चल रहा है। पिछले सप्ताह भर में चांदी के भाव में 4 हजार रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम की तेजी आई है। त्योहार पर चांदी के सिक्कों बिक्री अधिक होती है। भाव सिक्का 10 ग्राम होलमार्क 750 रुपए और विक्टोरिया 900-950 रुपए का चल रहा है।

विशेष योग में खरीदारी के लिए लोगाें ने बुकिंग कराई
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से जरूरत की हर वस्तु महंगी हुई है पर त्योहार पर खरीदारी को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह नजर आ रहा है। कपड़े की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ नजर आ रही है। रेडीमेड कपड़े भी खूब बिक रहे हैं। विशेष योगों में खरीदारी के लिए लोगों द्वारा पहले से बुकिंग भी करा दी गई है। कई लोग सर्वार्थ सिद्ध याेग में खरीदारी करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। बाजार में सजावटी सामग्री की भी जमकर खरीदारी हो रही है।

