29 अक्टूबर को हुई थी फायरिंग:जिस डंपर को निकलवाने गए थे पूर्व सरपंच, उसी के ड्रायवर ने उन पर दर्ज कराया हत्या के प्रयास का केस

भिंड
  
  • गोली लगने से घायल हुए थे पूर्व सरपंच

रहावली बेहट के खेत में फंसे डंपर को निकलवाने गए चाचीपुरा के पूर्व सरपंच से हुए विवाद के मामले में अब डंपर के चालक ने उनके (पूर्व सरपंच) ही खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास मामला दर्ज कराया है। इस विवाद में पूर्व सरपंच और ड्रायवर को गोलियां लगी थी। घटना 29 अक्टूबर की शाम की है। हालांकि पुलिस ने पूर्व सरपंच की फरियाद पर घटना के दूसरे दिन छह नामजद और दो अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया था। जबकि ड्रायवर की फरियाद पर लहार पुलिस ने गुरुवार की शाम पूर्व सरपंच समेत चार नामजद लोगों के विरुद्घ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

बता दें कि 29 अक्टूबर की शाम रहावली बेहट में खेत से डंपर निकलवाने को लेकर दो पक्षों में विवाद हो गया था, इस विवाद में दोनों ओर से फायरिंग हुई थी। इस फायरिंग में चाचीपुरा के पूर्व सरपंच शिवकुमार सिंह (42) पुत्र वीरेंद्र सिंह रहावली के पेट में और अमायन के वार्ड क्रमांक 12 निवासी टिंकू (27) पुत्र रहीस खान के पैर में गोली लगने से घायल हो गए थे। उस वक्त शिवकुमार सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया था कि उनके खेत में टिंकू खान का डंपर फंस गया था, जिसे वे और उनके भाई भूपेंद्र, बंटू उर्फ सर्वेंद्र निकलवाने लगे।

तभी दो बाइक पर सवार होकर आए रामपाल, अरविंद सिंह, जगन्नाथ सिंह उर्फ पप्पू, गजेंद्र सिंह, गुल्ला, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह व दो अज्ञात लोगों ने आकर फायर करना शुरू कर दिए, जिससे वे घायल हो गए। लेकिन गुरुवार की शाम ड्रायवर टिंकू खान ने पुलिस को बताया कि पूर्व सरपंच शिवकुमार उनके भाई भूपेंद्र, बंटू निवासी चाचीपुरा, भगदी उर्फ अरविंद निवासी रहावली बेहट ने आकर फायरिंग की, जिससे गोली उनके बाएं पैर और दाएं हाथ में लगी । पुलिस ने टिंकू की फरियाद पर उक्त आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

