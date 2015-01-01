पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेंट्रल वेयर हाउस:पकड़ा गया बाजरा किसान का निकला, नंबर काटकर तौल कराने पर सचिव दोषी

भिंड2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक संजीव सिंह ने तीन दिन पहले सेंट्रल वेयर हाउस से पकड़ा था 667 बोरी बाजरा

सेंट्रल वेयर हाउस पर भिंड विधायक संजीव सिंह द्वारा पकड़ाया गया 667 बोरी बाजरा किसान का था। लेकिन यह बाजरा लाइन में खड़े 100 किसानों के नंबर को कट कर गलत तरीके से परिसर में अलग स्थान पर तौला जा रहा था। इसके लिए केंद्र का सचिव राजेंद्र टाइगर दोषी है। यह रिपोर्ट एसडीएम उदय सिंह सिकरवार ने कलेक्टर डॉ वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत को दी है। साथ ही उन्होंने अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट में केंद्र सचिव के विरुद्ध अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा की है।

दरअसल 17 नवंबर, मंगलवार की शाम 6 बजे एक शिकायत पर भिंड विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह ने दीनपुरा सोसायटी के खरीद केंद्र सेंट्रल वेयर हाउस परिसर में पीडीएस का खाद्यान्न वाले गोदाम से 667 बोरी बाजरा पकड़ा था। लोगों ने आरोप लगाया था कि यह बिचौलियों का बाजरा था। ऐसे में विधायक ने तत्काल भिंड एसडीएम उदय सिंह सिकरवार को बुलाकर उक्त गोदाम सील करा दिया था। वहीं कलेक्टर डॉ वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत ने भी एसडीएम से तीन दिवस में इस मामले की जांच कर रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। शुक्रवार को एसडीएम ने अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर को दे दी है।

किसानों के पास गेट पास नहीं था, सचिव मौजूद नहीं थे
एसडीएम द्वारा कलेक्टर को दिए जांच प्रतिवेदन में कहा है कि मंगलवार की शाम छह बजे दीनपुरा सोसायटी के खरीद केंद्र सेंट्रल वेयर पर दो कांटों पर तुलाई हो रही थी। कई ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियां खड़ी हुई थी। वहीं केंद्र पर एक अन्य स्थान पर जहां पीडीएस का खाद्यान्न रखा था वहां एक तरफ 667 बोरी बाजरा की बिना सील के तौल कर रखी हुई थी। यहां प्राइवेट हम्माल से दीप शर्मा तुलाई करा रहे थे।

उन्होंने अपने मोबाइल में बाजरा उनका होने के मैसेज भी दिखाए, जिसमें उनके साथ अन्य किसानों के नाम थे। लेकिन उनके पास गेट पास नहीं था। साथ ही गेट पर भी उनके अंदर आने का कोई रिकार्ड नहीं था। केंद्र सचिव राजेंद्र टाइगर मौके पर उपस्थित नहीं थे। उन्हें जब मोबाइल फोन लगाया गया तो वह भी बंद आ रहा था। ऐसे में केंद्र सचिव की ओर से अनियमितता हुई है। इसलिए अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा की जाती है।

रिपोर्ट में केंद्र संचालक की लापरवाही सामने आई है कार्रवाई की जाएगी
सेंट्रल वेयर हाउस पर भिंड विधायक संजीव सिंह द्वारा पकड़ाईं गईं 667 बोरी बाजरा के संबंध में जांच रिपोर्ट आ गई है। लेकिन जांच रिपोर्ट में स्पष्ट रूप से कौन कौन दोषी है यह नहीं बताया गया है। फिर भी केंद्र संचालक की अनियमितता सामने आई है। उस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- डॉ वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत, कलेक्टर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें