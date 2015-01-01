पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीद केंद्र पर गड़बड़ी का आरोप:केंद्र पर हर बोरी पर 600 ग्राम ज्यादा तौल रहे बाजरा, टोकने पर लौटा देते हैं

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
प्रतापपुरा खरीदी केंद्र पर खुले में रखी बाजरे से भरी बोरियां ।
  • अटेर क्षेत्र के प्रतापुपरा खरीद केंद्र पर गड़बड़ी का आरोप

अटेर क्षेत्र के प्रतापुपरा गांव में समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरे की उपज खरीदने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा खरीदी केंद्र बनाया गया है। लेकिन केंद्र पर किसानों की दिक्कतें कम नहीं हो रही हैं। स्थिति यह है कि केंद्र पर किसानों की उपज को ठीक तरीके से तौला नहीं जा रहा है। जिसको लेकर किसान आपत्ति जताते हैं तो खरीदी कर रहे कर्मचारियों की तरफ से किसानों को दो टूक जवाब दिया कि बाजरा तुलवाना है तो तुलवाओ नहीं तो वापस ले जाओ। मजबूरी में किसान अपनी उपज ज्यादा वजन पर ही तुलवा रहे हैं।

गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को प्रतापपुरा खरीदी केंद्र पर किसान हरिओम, पालन गुर्जर, पप्पू पांडे,सिगोले शर्मा सहित अन्य किसान बाजरा बेचने पहुंचे तो तुलावटियों ने 50 किलो 800 ग्राम के हिसाब से बोरी भरी। जबकि बोरी का वजन 200ग्राम था। इसके बाद भी केंद्र पर 50 किलो 800 ग्राम के हिसाब से बाजरे की बोरी भरी गई। इस दौरान किसानों ने तौल पर इस पर आपत्ति ली, तो उपज तौलने वाले कर्मचारियों ने उनसे स्पष्ट कह दिया कि ऐसे ही तुलेगा, चाहो तो उपज तुलवाओ नहीं तो वापस ले जाओ।

जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी
प्रतापपुरा खरीदी केंद्र पर तौल पर हो रही गड़बड़ी के संबंध में मेरे पास शिकायत आई है। मतगणना के बाद मामले की जांच कर मैं दोषी कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करूंगा।
उदय सिंह सिकरवार, एसडीएम, अटेर

