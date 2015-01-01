पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:खेत में पानी दे रहे किसान को बदमाशों ने मारी गोली

भिंड4 घंटे पहले
  • मिहोना के ग्राम काथा में हुई वारदात, पुलिस को घटना पर संदेह

मिहोना थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत ग्राम काथा में खेत पर पानी दे रहे एक अधेड़ को अज्ञात बदमाशों ने कट्टे से फायर कर गोली मार दी, जो कि उसके पीछे कमर में लगी है। घटना मंगलवार की रात करीब तीन बजे की है। हालांकि पुलिस को यह कहानी हजम नहीं हो रही है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मिहोना थाना प्रभारी सुनील सिंह सिकरवार ने बताया कि काथा निवासी हुकुम सिंह (50) पुत्र मुरली सिंह कुशवाह ने पुलिस को बताया कि वे मंगलवार की रात अपने खेत पर पानी दे रहे थे। रात तीन बजे जब वे खेत पर चारपाई पर लेटे हुए थे तभी एक बाइक पर सवार होकर आए तीन अज्ञात बदमाशों ने कट्टे से उनके ऊपर फायर किया, जिसकी गोली उनके कमर में पीछे लगी, जिससे वे घायल हो गए।

वहीं बदमाश भी मौके से फरार हो गए। सुबह आठ बजे घायल हुकुम सिंह ने इस घटना की जानकारी रौन थाना पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। वहीं घायल को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मौका मुआयना करने के पश्चात पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस तो दर्ज कर लिया है। लेकिन पुलिस को इस कहानी पर संदेह लग रहा है। ऐसे में पुलिस की इसकी बारीकी से जांच कर रही है।

