लेटलतीफी:पाइप लाइन के फेर में अटकी इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से सुभाष तिराहा तक की सड़क, दिवाली के बाद बनेगी

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
लश्कर रोड को दीपावली के त्योहार से पहले बनने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन सड़क नहीं बन सकी।
  • इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से सुभाष तिराहा तक खत्म किया फुटपाथ, अब चौड़ी बनेगी सड़क

शहर के इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से सुभाष तिराहा तक की सड़क पर उड़ने वाली धूल और गड्ढों से अभी लोगों का राहत नहीं मिलेगी। वजह यह है कि इस सड़क निर्माण में पानी की पाइप लाइन बाधा बन गई है, जिस कारण दीपावली तक इस सड़क का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण नहीं हो पाएगा। नगरपालिका अधिकारियों की मानें तो दीपावली बाद दिसंबर महीने के तीसरे सप्ताह तक सड़क निर्माण का कार्य पूर्ण हो जाएगा।

स्थिति यह है कि इस सड़क पर धूल, मिट्टी और गड्ढों को लेकर अब लोग उच्च न्यायालय में जनहित याचिका दायर करने की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। यहां बता दें कि इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से सुभाष तिराहा को जाने वाली सड़क शहर की लाइफ लाइन रोड मानी जाती है। लेकिन पिछले कई सालों से यह सड़क टूट रही है। वहीं बीते दो सालों में सीवर और पानी की पाइप लाइन बिछाए जाने के लिए यह सड़क खोद दिए जाने से लोगों की समस्या बढ़ गई। हालांकि मुख्यमंत्री शहरी अधोसरंचना के तहत पिछले साल 2019 में इस सड़क को पुनः बनाए जाने के लिए नगरपालिका ने टेंडर जारी किए। दिसंबर 2019 में मैसर्स केपी सिंह भदौरिया को उक्त सड़क निर्माण का ठेका देते हुए कार्यादेश भी जारी कर दिया। लेकिन लोगों को अब तक गड्ढों से राहत नहीं मिल पाई है।

बसस्टैंड की तरफ बिछाई जाना है लाइन
बताया जा रहा है कि सुभाष तिराहा से बसस्टैंड की ओर पानी की पाइप लाइन बिछाई जाना है। इसके लिए पानी की लाइन बिछाने वाली कंपनी ने सड़क खोदकर अधिकांश हिस्से में लाइन डाल दी है। लेकिन अभी उसकी टेस्टिंग न होने की वजह से उसका रेस्टोरेशन नहीं किया गया है। जिस वजह से सड़क निर्माण का कार्य आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रहा है। वहीं इस रोड पर सबसे ज्यादा गड्ढे बस स्टैंड से नगरपालिका तक ही हैं।

फुटपाथ खत्म, नाले तक बनेगी डामर रोड
इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से सुभाष तिराहा रोड पर नगरपालिका ने फुटपाथ खत्म कर दिया है। सड़क के दोनों ओर सीसी नाला का निर्माण हो चुका है। वहीं अब फुटपाथ की जगह पर भी नगरपालिका ने सड़क का चौड़ीकरण करते हुए डामर बिछा दिया है। अब तक इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से अग्रसेन चौराहा तक डिवाइडर के साथ डामर रोड बिछा दी गई है। वहीं नगरपालिका तक डिवाइडर का कार्य भी पूर्ण हो गया है।

निर्धारित दर से 7.94% ज्यादा में दिया ठेका
मुख्यमंत्री शहरी अधोसरंचना के तहत बनाई जा रही इस सड़क का ठेका नगरपालिका ने 7.53 करोड़ रुपए में केपी सिंह भदौरिया को दिया है। जो कि निर्धारित निविदा दर से 7.94 प्रतिशत अधिक है। बताया जा रहा है इस राशि में डामर रोड मय डिवाइडर और सीसी नाला के बनाई जाना है।

जनहित याचिका दायर करने की तैयारी
इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से सुभाष तिराहा रोड पर गड्ढों और धूल मिट्टी के गुबारों को लेकर एडवोकेट मुकेश जैन ने नगरपालिका सीएमओ, कलेक्टर और जिला प्रदूषण अधिकारी से शिकायत की है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि यदि जल्द इस सड़क का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण नहीं हुआ तो वे इस मुद्दे को लेकर उच्च न्यायालय में जनहित याचिका दायर करेंगे। एडवोकेट जैन का कहना है कि इस रोड पर धूल मिट्टी के कारण बड़ी संख्या में लोग श्वांस, दमा और हृदय संबंधी रोगों का शिकार हो रहे हैं। वहीं गड्ढों के कारण आए दिन इस रोड पर हादसे हो रहे हैं। बावजूद जिम्मेदार अफसर इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में उन्होंने प्रशासन को पांच दिन में सड़क को दुरुस्त कराने का समय दिया है।

निर्माण लगातार जारी है
इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से सुभाष तिराहा तक की सड़क का निर्माण कार्य लगातार जारी है। अग्रसेन चौराहा तक सड़क और डिवाइडर कंपलीट हो गया है। वहीं बसस्टैंड की पानी की पाइप लाइन बिछाने का कार्य चल रहा है।
- अमित शर्मा, इंजीनियर, नपा भिंड

