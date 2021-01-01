पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस परेड ग्राउंड में सहकारिता मंत्री करेंगे ध्वजारोहण:सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे, विभागों की निकलेंगी झांकियां

भिंड41 मिनट पहले
पुलिस लाइन में गणतंत्र दिवस के लिए रंगोली बनाती हुई युवतियां ।
पुलिस लाइन में गणतंत्र दिवस के लिए रंगोली बनाती हुई युवतियां ।
  • स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों का उनके घर पर ही किया जाएगा सम्मान

26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य समारोह जिला मुख्यालय पर पुलिस परेड ग्राउंड में आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इसमें मध्यप्रदेश शासन के सहकारता एवं लोक सेवा प्रबंधन मंत्री डॉ. अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया ध्वजारोहण कर संयुक्त परेड की सलामी लेंगे। कोविड- 19 संक्रमण काल के मद्देनजर इस बार समारोह में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे। लेकिन विभिन्न विभागों की आकर्षक झांकियों निकलेंगी।

यहां बता दें कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि सहकारिता एवं लोक सेवा प्रबंधन मंत्री का आगमन 8.58 बजे होगा। उनके द्वारा 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण किए जाने के बाद राष्ट्रगान होगा। इसके बाद मुख्य अतिथि द्वारा कलेक्टर वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत, पुलिस अधीक्षक मनोज कुमार सिंह और रक्षित निरीक्षक रजनी गुर्जर के साथ परेड का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा।

9.10 बजे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के प्रदेशवासियों के नाम संदेश का वाचन किया जाएगा। 9.25 बजे एसएएफ, पुलिस बल की पुरुष व महिला, होम गार्ड जवानों का मार्च पास्ट होगा। 9.45 बजे विभिन्न विभागों की झांकियां निकलेंगी। 10 बजे से पुरस्कार वितरण की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। इस बार कोविड- 19 के मद्देनजर स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों को उनके घर पर ही सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

