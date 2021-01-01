पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों के हौसले बुलंद:नगदी के साथ रखा एटीएम कार्ड भी ले गए चोर, दूसरे दिन निकाली राशि

भिंड41 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • शास्त्री नगर में बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी के सूने घर से जेवरात, सवा लाख की नगदी पार

डॉक्टर से दवा लेने परिवार के साथ ग्वालियर गए बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी के सूने मकान के अज्ञात चोरों ने ताले चटका दिए और अंदर से सोने चांदी के जेवरात सहित सवा लाख रुपए नगदी समेट ले गए। घटना रविवार सोमवार की दरम्यानी रात शहर के शास्त्री नगर ए ब्लॉक की है। वहीं सूचना मिलने पर सोमवार की सुबह सीएसपी आनंद राय और देहात थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

बता दें कि शहर के शास्त्री नगर ए ब्लॉक निवासी सत्यप्रकाश श्रीवास्तव बिजली कंपनी कर्मचारी हैं। वे शनिवार को परिवार के साथ ग्वालियर डाक्टर से इलाज कराने के लिए गए थे। रविवार को छुट्टी और सर्दी अधिक होने के कारण वे ग्वालियर ही रुक गए। सोमवार की सुबह जब वे लौटकर अपने घर आए तो मुख्य दरवाजे का ताला टूटा हुआ था। वहीं जब वे घर के अंदर दाखिल हुए तो पूरा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था।

इसके बाद उन्होंने यह सूचना पुलिस को दी। देहात थाना के सब इंस्पेक्टर ध्यानेंद्र सिंह दलबल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके उपरांत सीएसपी आनंद राय भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। सत्यप्रकाश के अनुसार चोर घर के अंदर से सोने की पांच अंगूठी, दो चेन, एक बड़ा मंगलसूत्र, एक छोटा मंगलसूत्र, एक टूटा हुआ मंगलसूत्र, दो जोड़ी बृजवाला, दो जोड़ी झुमकी, चार चूड़ी दो जोड़ी पायल चांदी की और एक लाख 25 हजार रुपए नगदी समेट ले गए।

सुबह 10 बजे मेहगांव में एटीएम से निकाले 2 हजार रु.

चोरों ने सत्यप्रकाश श्रीवास्तव के यहां चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद सोमवार की सुबह 9.57 बजे उनके एटीएम कार्ड से मेहगांव के एटीएम बूथ से 2 हजार रुपए ओर निकाल लिए। दरअसल श्रीवास्तव का एटीएम कार्ड और पासवर्ड भी घर में रखा हुआ था, जो कि चोरों के हाथ लग गया। इस खाते में 2300 रुपए थे, जिसमें से चोरों ने 2 हजार रुपए एटीएम से निकाल लिए। बैंक खाते से रुपए निकलने का मैसेज आया तब परिजन को पता चला कि चोरों के पास उनका एटीएम कार्ड भी है। तत्काल एटीएम को ब्लॉक करवाया गया।

