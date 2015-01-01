पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की वारदात:स्वतंत्र नगर में दो घरों से जेवरात-नगदी ले गए चोर, बीएसएफ हवलदार सहित दो घरों में घुसे चोर

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
शहर के स्वतंत्र नगर इलाके में अज्ञात चोरों ने दो सूने घरों को निशाना बनाकर सोने चांदी के जेवरात सहित नगदी पार कर दी। घटना सोमवार मंगलवार की दरम्यानी रात की है। सूचना मिलने पर शहर कोतवाली पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल के बाद अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि पांडरी हाल स्वतंत्र नगर निवासी प्रमोद सिंह कुशवाह पुत्र केशव सिंह कुशवाह पेशे से ट्रक ऑपरेटर है। उनकी बेटी वैष्णवी की शादी की वर्षगांठ सोमवार को थी, जिसे मनाने के लिए वे परिवार सहित सोमवार की दोपहर करीब 12 बजे ग्वालियर गए हुए थे।

इसी दौरान रात के समय अज्ञात चोरों ने उनके घर के बाहर की बाउंड्री बाल फांदकर अंदर के कमरे का ताला चटका दिया और घर के भीतर से सोने चांदी के जेवरात सहित अन्य समान समेट ले गए। मंगलवार की दोपहर प्रमोद सिंह जब परिवार सहित घर लौटे तो उन्हें चोरी का पता चला।

प्रमोद सिंह के अनुसार चोर उनके घर से सोने की सात अंगूठी, चार चूड़ी, तीन लर, दो जोड़ी झुमकी, दो जोड़ी बाली, एक मंगलसूत्र, एक जोडी बाजूबंद, एक सुई धागा, 18 चांदी के सिक्का, चांदी की एक करधोनी, एक जोडी पायल, दो जोडी तोडिया, चांदी के लच्छे पांच और नगदी 8 हजार रुपए सहित अन्य सामान समेट ले गए। सूचना मिलने पर शहर कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। साथ ही फिंगर एक्सपर्ट की टीम को बुलाकर जांच भी कराई।

बीएसएफ हवलदार के सूने घर को बनाया निशानाः प्रमोद के घर के सामने वाली गली में बने मनोज शर्मा पुत्र सुरेंद्र शर्मा जो कि बीएसएफ में हवलदार है, उनके घर को भी चोरों ने निशाना बनाया। मनोज की वर्तमान में पंजाब में पोस्टिंग चल रही है। जबकि उनका परिवार ग्वालियर में निवास करता है। सोमवार मंगलवार की रात चोरों ने उनके घर के ताले भी चटका दिए और अंदर से करीब 50 हजार रुपए मशरुका समेट ले गए। मंगलवार की सुबह 10 बजे पड़ोसियों ने उनके घर का ताला टूटा देखा तो उन्हें सूचना दी। पुलिस ने यह मामला भी संज्ञान में लिया है।

