पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Bhind
  • This Time Also The Prizes Were Received, So The Hospital Was Smooth; District Hospital Has Been Getting Award For 5 Years

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कायाकल्प अभियान:इस बार भी पुरस्कार मिले इसलिए अस्पताल चकाचक; 5 साल से जिला अस्पताल को मिल रहा पुरस्कार

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन सदस्यीय टीम आज आएगी

कायाकल्प अभियान के तहत पांच साल निरंतर पुरस्कृत हो रहा जिला अस्पताल एक बार इस दौड़ में शामिल है। इसके मूल्यांकन के लिए बुधवार को तीन सदस्यीय टीम आ रही है। समूची व्यवस्थाओं के आंकलन की प्रक्रिया सुबह से शाम तक चलेगी। इधर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अमले द्वारा अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं को बेहतर बनाने में कोई कोर कसर बाकी नहीं छोड़ी जा रही है। यहां बता दें जिला अस्पताल को पिछले पांच सालों से निरंतर पुरस्कार मिलता रहा है। इस बार भी सेमी फायनल दौर में 86 प्रतिशत अंक हांसिल हुए हैं।

इस प्रकार से माना जा रहा है कि एक बार फिर जिला अस्पताल को कायाकल्प अवार्ड हांसिल होगा। इसका आंकलन करने के लिए राज्य स्तर से डॉ. उपेंद्र दुबे, डाॅ. आदित्य चौरसिया एवं डॉ. जाकिया सैयद आ रही हैं। अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं से उम्मीद है कि इस बार भी पुरस्कार मिलेगा।

नंबर वन की दौड़ में शामिल है जिला अस्पताल
सीएमएचओ डॉ. अजीत मिश्रा ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल कायाकल्प अभियान में वर्ष 2015-16 में तृतीय, 16-17 में प्रथम, 17-18 में निरंतर उत्कृष्ट, 18-19 में तृतीय और 19-20 में द्वतीय स्थान पर रहा है। वर्ष 18-19 में एनक्यूएएस में 96 प्रतिशत और 19-20 में लक्ष्य में 95 फीसदी अंक प्राप्त किए गए हैं।

व्यवस्थाओं में कोई कसर नहीं
सीएस डाॅ. अनिल गोयल ने बताया आंकलन के लिए आ रही टीम के सदस्यों द्वारा साफ- सफाई, इंफेक्शन कंट्रोल, बायो मेडीकल बेस्ट के आंकलन के साथ ही मरीजों, अटेंडरों और स्टॉफ से चर्चा की जाएगी। पिछले दिनों हुए सेमी फायनल आंकलन में सर्वाधिक 86 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser