पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली चोरी कर ले जा रहे थे, घिरने पर बाइक भी छोड़कर भागे

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूचना पर पुलिस ने की तुरंत कार्रवाई, बरामद हो गया ट्रैक्टर और ट्रॉली

लहार थाना क्षेत्र में ट्रैक्टर- ट्राॅली चुराकर ले जा रहे बदमाशों की फरियादी की सूचना पर तत्काल घेराबंदी किए जाने पर चोर ट्रैक्टर- ट्राली के साथ बाइक भी छोड़कर भाग निकले। पुलिस ने इन तीनों बदमाशों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

लहार के पचपेड़ा तिराहा के निकट निवासी फरियादी योगेंद्र प्रताप उर्फ अजय मुढौतिया पुत्र विनोद मुढोतिया ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि उनके सोनालिका ट्रैक्टर- ट्रॉली क्रमांक एमपी 30 एबी 1805 घर के बाहर खड़ा था। जिसकी स्टेयरिंग में ताला भी डला हुआ था। जिसे अज्ञात बदमाश अभी- अभी ताला तोड़कर चुरा ले गए हैं। इस सूचना पर तत्काल मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस को फरियादी की पत्नी ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर के स्टार्ट होने की आवाज सुनी तो देखा बदमाश ट्रैक्टर- ट्रॉली को भटपुरा की ओर ले जा रहे थे।

यह जानकारी लगते ही पुलिस बल फरियादी के साथ भटपुरा की ओर निकला तो ग्राम सेमरा के निकट ट्रैक्टर- ट्राली जाते हुए दिखाई दिया। इस पर एक व्यक्ति बैठा हुआ था जबकि दूसरा ड्राइविंग कर रहा था जबकि तीसरा बाइक चला जा रहा था। जब इन लोगों ने अपने को घिरता देखा तो स्टार्ट ट्रैक्टर और बाइक छोड़कर निकल भागे। ट्रैक्टर- ट्रॉली स्टाप डेम में गिर गई जिसे ग्रामीणों की मदद से बाहर निकाला गया। पुलिस तीनों बदमाशों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें