उच्च शिक्षा:यूजी- पीजी में प्रवेश के लिए एक और मौका, आज से चौथा चरण

भिंड27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • जिले में यूजी की 789 और पीजी की 150 सीट ही रह गई हैं खाली, 10 नवंबर तक चलेगा चौथा चरण

कोविड- 19 संक्रमण काल में यूजी और पीजी कक्षाओं में प्रवेश लेने के वंचित रह गए छात्रों के लिए 30 अक्टूबर से चौथा चरण शुरू किया जा रहा है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग का यूजी और पीजी में प्रवेश के लिए ई- प्रवेश प्रक्रिया का चौथा चरण 10 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इसके साथ ही बीएड के पाठ्यक्रम के लिए 23 अक्टूबर से 10 नवंबर तक प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी करवाई जाएगी।

यहां बता दें कि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अब भी कई विद्यार्थी कॉलेज में एडमिशन नहीं ले पाए। ऐसे में जिले सहित प्रदेश के अधिकांश कॉलेजों में सीटें खाली पड़ी हैं। छात्र संगठन भी पिछले कई दिनों से ऑनलाइन एडमिशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन लिंक और आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरु करने की मांग कर रहे थे। इन विद्यार्थियों की मांग पर ध्यान देते हुए उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने कहा कि कोई भी विद्यार्थी एडमिशन से वंचित नहीं रहना चाहिए। इसी के लिए अब ऑनलाइन एडमिशन का चौथा चरण शुरु हो रहा है। इसमें यूजी और पीजी में रिक्त सीटों पर विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

बीए और एमए की परंपरागत विषयों में सीटों का टोटा
जिले के शासकीय कॉलेजों में यूजी की 5 हजार 300 सीटों में से 4511 और पीजी की 1050 सीटों में से 900 सीट भर गई हैं। अब यूजी के लिए 789 और पीजी के लिए 150 सीट खाली रह गई हैं। लेकिन परंपरागत विषयों में रिक्त सीटों की संख्या कम ही रह गई है। बीए में लगभग प्रवेश हो चुके हैं। इसी प्रकार एमए में हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, इतिहास जैसे विषयों में सीट भर गई हैं। ऐसे में इच्छुक होने के बाद भी छात्र वंचित रह सकते हैं।

छात्र संगठन कर रहे कालेजों में सीट संख्या बढ़ाने की मांग
छात्र संगठनों द्वारा जहां एक ओर प्रवेश के लिए चौथा चरण शुरू किए जाने का स्वागत किया गया है वहीं इसमें तीसरे चरण की भांति सीट संख्या में इजाफा करने का आदेश निकाले जाने की मांग की गई है। छात्र नेता अतिराज सिंह नरवरिया व अतुल मिश्रा का कहना है कि जिस प्रकार तीसरे चरण में 15 फीसदी सीटें बढ़ाने का आदेश किया गया उसी प्रकार का आदेश चौथे चरण के लिए किया जाए तो अधिक छात्र लाभान्वित होंगे।

विशेष होगा सीएलसी का चौथा और अंतिम चरण

  • इस चरण में जो स्टूडेंट्स अभी तक रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करवा सके हैं वे भी रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकेंगे।
  • जिनके रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुके हैं, आवेदन में गलती है। वे भी अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन अपडेट कर सकेंगे।
  • रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद 10 नवंबर तक छात्र एक दिन में ऐसे 4 कॉलेजों में सीधे संपर्क कर सकेंगे जहां सीट खाली है।
  • सीट खाली होने पर तुरंत फीस भरकर एडमिशन लिया जा सकेगा। स्टूडेंट्स सुबह 10 से 5 बजे तक यह प्रक्रिया कर सकेंगे।

सीधे कॉलेज जाकर दाखिला: प्रवेश के लिए सिर्फ रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूरी है। जिस कॉलेज में सीट खाली होगी वहां पहुंचकर छात्र एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर सकेंगे।

