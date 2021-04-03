पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग:यूजी तीनों साल, पीजी सेकंड सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा अप्रैल में

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
  • पीजी फर्स्ट और थर्ड सेमेस्टर के छात्र-छात्राएं घर से ही असाइनमेंट पद्धति से देंगे परीक्षा

कॉलेजों में यूजी फर्स्ट, सेकंड और थर्ड ईयर के साथ पीजी सेकंड और फोर्थ सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा पारंपरिक तरीके से होगी। परीक्षा हॉल में बैठकर स्टूडेंट्स लिखित परीक्षा देंगे। यूजी की परीक्षा अप्रैल महीने में और पीजी की लिखित परीक्षा जून महीने में होगी।

खास बात यह है कि कॉलेजों में यूजी फर्स्ट, सेकंड और थर्ड ईयर के साथ पीजी सेकंड और फोर्थ सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा पारंपरिक तरीके से होगी। परीक्षा हॉल में बैठकर स्टूडेंट्स को लिखित परीक्षा देना होगी। यूजी की परीक्षा 15 अप्रैल से 30 मई तक और पीजी की लिखित परीक्षा जून में होगी। वहीं पीजी फर्स्ट और थर्ड सेमेस्टर के स्टूडेंट्स घर से ही असाइनमेंट पद्धति से देंगे। असाइनमेंट पद्धति से पहले सेमेस्टर से 100 प्रतिशत अंक दिए जाएंगे, जबकि थर्ड सेमेस्टर में 50 प्रतिशत अंक पिछले सेमेस्टर के और 50 प्रतिशत अंक इस वर्ष के असाइनमेंट के जोड़े जाएंगे। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेजों की परीक्षा को लेकर निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना काल के चलते कॉलेजों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हुई है। छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन असाइनमेंट देकर पढ़ाई करवाई गई है।

ऐसे होगी परीक्षा
पीजी फर्स्ट सेमेस्टर रेगुलर स्टूडेंट : सीसीई के प्राप्तांकों से ही रिजल्ट तैयार किया जाएगा। सीसीई की उत्तर पुस्तिका यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंचाई जाएगी।
प्राइवेट स्टूडेंट्स : असाइनमेंट लेकर सीसीई की तरह अंक देकर रिजल्ट तैयार किया जाएगा।
पीजी थर्ड सेमेस्टर रेगुलर स्टूडेंट्स : दूसरे सेमेस्टर के विषयवार प्राप्तांकों के 50 प्रतिशत अंक और तीसरे सेमेस्टर के सीसीई के 50 प्रतिशत अंकों को जोड़कर रिजल्ट बनाया जाएगा।
प्राइवेट स्टूडेन्ट : प्राइवेट रूप से अध्ययनरत छात्रों के लिए दूसरे सेमेस्टर के विषयवार प्राप्तांकों के 50 प्रतिशत अंक और तीसरे सेमेस्टर के सीसीई के 50 प्रतिशत अंकों को जोड़कर रिजल्ट बनाया जाएगा।

परीक्षा के लिए स्थानीय शिक्षक बनाएंगे प्रश्नपत्र
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के ओएसडी धीरेंद्र शुक्ल के अनुसार परीक्षा के संबंध में निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। असाइनमेंट के प्रश्नपत्र स्थानीय शिक्षक बनाएंगे जिन्हें पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जाएगा। सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से स्टूडेंट तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। पारंपरिक लिखित परीक्षा के प्रश्नपत्र यूनिवर्सिटी से जारी होंगे। परीक्षा संबंधी शेड्यूल के अनुसार यूनिवर्सिटी अपना टाइम टेबल जारी करेंगी।

