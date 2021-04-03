पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भैंस चोर गिराेह के 8 सदस्य पकड़ाए:भैंस चुराकर बीहड़ में रखते, फिर लोडिंग वाहन से यूपी भेजकर बेच देते थे

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भिंड पुलिस ने भैंस चोरी करने वाले एक बड़े गिरोह को पकड़ा है। यह गिरोह ग्रामीण अंचल से भैंस चुराकर बीहड़ में बांध देता था, बाद में लोडिंग वाहन से यूपी भेजकर वहां बेच देता था। पुलिस ने इस गिरोह के 8 सदस्यों से 18 भैंस और 2 लोडिंग गाड़ी जब्त की है। पकड़ी गई भैंसों को गौशाला में भिजवा दिया गया है।

यहां बता दें कि पिछले कुछ महीनों से जिले में भैंस चोरी की काफी घटनाएं सामने आ रही थीं। ऐसे में एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह ने इस गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करने के निर्देश दिए पुलिस अधिकारियों को दिए थे। इसी दौरान मंगलवार को कुपाड़ निवासी वीर सिंह पुत्र रामेश्वर सिंह ने ऊमरी थाना में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई की सोमवार मंगलवार की रात उनके बाड़े से उनकी भैंस और उसका बच्चा चोरी हो गया है। इस पर एएसपी संजीव कंचन ने एक विशेष टीम बनाकर उसे इस कार्य पर लगाया।

साथ ही टोल प्लाजा और रास्तों में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले गए, जिसमें करन सिंह तोमर (24) पुत्र मुकेश सिंह तोमर निवासी हीरालाल का पुरा एक पिकअप वाहन से नजर आया, जबकि टॉवर लोकेशन भी संदिग्ध आई। ऐसे में पुलिस ने उसे उठाकर कड़ाई से पूछताछ की तो उसने पूरी घटना स्वीकार ली। साथ ही पुलिस ने उसके अन्य साथी रज्जन (18) पुत्र पप्पू खान निवासी महावीर नगर, अतीक खान (32) पुत्र जमाल खान निवासी पुरानी बस्ती, मुकीम मोहम्मद (33) निवासी माधवगंज हाट, आलोक गौतम पुत्र महेश निवासी सींगपुरा ऊमरी, शमीम उर्फ गब्दू (22) पुत्र सहाबुद्दीन निवासी महावीर नगर, इमरान (40) पुत्र आजाद खान निवासी माधव गंज, उजीम मोहम्मद (26) निवासी माधवगंज को भी दबोच लिया।

पांडरी गांव के बीहड़ में मिलीं 10 लाख रुपए की भैंसें
पकड़े गए चोरों की निशानदेही से पुलिस ने पांडरी के बीहड़ से 16 भैंस, 3 पड़ा सहित कुल 19 मवेशी पकड़ी, जिसकी कीमत करीब 10 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। साथ ही इनके कब्जे से एक पिकअप ओर एक अन्य लोडिंग गाड़ी के अलावा 30 हजार 470 रुपए भी जब्त किए हैं। इस गिरोह का खुलासा करने वाली टीम में ऊमरी थाना प्रभारी दीपेंद्र सिंह यादव, एसआई हरजेंद्र सिंह चौहान, भारौली थाना प्रभारी बाल्मीक चौबे, एसआई विश्वनाथ मिश्र, देवेंद्र राठौर सहित अन्य जवान शामिल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें