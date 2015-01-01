पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आलमपुर:विजय मंच चौराहा पर लग रहे हैं सब्जी केे ठेले,राहगीर परेशान

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • ठेले लगने से दिन में कई बार होता है ट्रैफिक जाम

आलमपुर नगर के विजय मंच चौराहा पर लग रहे सब्जी के ठेलों से चौराहे की सुंदरता गायब हो गई है। साथ ही चौराहा पर रोजाना ट्रैफिक जाम होने से लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है। जबकि नगरवासी ठेलों के हटवाने के लिए नगर परिषद से कई बार मांग कर चुके हैं। उसके बाद भी परिषद की ओर से कोई अभियान नहीं चलाया जा रहा है।

गौरतलब है कि विजय मंच चौराहा से दिन भर वाहनों का आवागमन रहता है। क्योंकि इस रास्ते कई जगह के वाहन निकलते हैं। यहां चौराहा पर दिन भर हाथ ठेले यानि सब्जी और फल के ठेले लगे रहते है। इससे चौराहा पर पूरे दिन भीड़ रहती है। भीड़ होने की वजह से कई बार वाहन चालकों की टक्कर हो जाती है। इसके अलावा चौराहा पर बड़े वाहन बैक करने के लिए भी हाथ ठेलों को इधर-उधर करके वाहन को बैक करना पड़ता है।नगर परिषद द्वारा लाखों रुपए खर्च कर विजय चौराहा का सौंदर्यीकरण किया गया था। लेकिन यहां हाथ ठेल वाले पूरे चौराहे की सुंदरता को खराब कर रहे है।

