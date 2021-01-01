पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास:43.53 लाख से बनेगी वार्ड-36 की सड़क, 20 साल पुरानी समस्या से मिलेगी निजात

शासकीय कर्मचारी काे प्रमाण पत्र देते विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह। - Dainik Bhaskar
शासकीय कर्मचारी काे प्रमाण पत्र देते विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह।
  • शहर के वार्ड- 36 में विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह ने रोड निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन किया

शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 36 की मुख्य रोड पर अब वार्ड के लोगों को आने वाले दिनों में जर्जर सड़क और जलभराव के बीच से आवागमन नहीं कराना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि नगर पालिका 43.53 लाख रुपए की लागत से कंक्रीट रोड का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है।

सोमवार को विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह ने सड़क निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन किया। साथ ही उन्होंने वार्डवासियों को आश्वासन देते हुए कहा कि वार्ड की शेष सड़कों का निर्माण 6 माह के भीतर बनाई जाएंगी। इसके लिए नपाधिकारियों को स्टीमेट बनवाकर टेंडर लगाने के निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं।

सोमवार सुबह नगर पालिका अधिकारियों के साथ विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह सीसी रोड निर्माण के लिए भूमि पूजन करने पहुंचे। उन्होंने भूमि पूजन करते हुए कहा कि शहर में जो भी विकास कार्य हो रहे हैं। उन कार्यों की गुणवत्ता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में मैंने ठेकेदारों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं।

वहीं इस सड़क काे बनाने के दौरान ठेकेदार द्वारा गुणवत्ता का ध्यान नहीं रखा जाता है तो वार्ड के लोग मुझे शिकायत कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव के समय मैं यहां वोट मांगने आया था, मैंने आप लोगों से जो वादा किया था। वह वादा पूरा होने जा रहा है। वार्ड की शेष जो सड़कें बनना है उनके निर्माण के लिए जल्द टेंडर लगाए जाएंगे।

भिंड विधानसभा का विकास मेरे लिए पहली प्राथमिकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर पालिका द्वारा आज से ही जलनिकासी के लिए नाला निर्माण और बिजली पोल शिफ्ट करने का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम के बाद विधायक ने वार्ड का निरीक्षण करते हुए लोगों की समस्याओं को सुनाकर उनको आश्वासन देते हुए कहा कि आप लोगों की जो भी परेशानियों हैं। उनका मैं जल्द निराकरण कराऊंगा।

शासकीय सेवाओं का लाभ समय पर मिले

लोकसेवाओं के प्रदान की गारंटी अधिनियम के 10वर्ष पूरे होने पर सोमवार को कलेक्टोरेट स्थित लोक सेवा केंद्र पर जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप से मौजूद रहे विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह ने कहा कि यह योजना प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री की एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण योजना है। जिसके अंतर्गत एक तय समय-सीमा के भीतर आमजनों को शासकीय सेवाओं का लाभ होना चाहिए। योजना के अंतर्गत विभिन्न विभागों की 550 सेवाएं चिह्नांकित की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि योजना तहत आज के युग को देखते हुए वाट्सएप के माध्यम से भी कुछ शासकीय सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराई जा रही हैं।

जनता की सेवा के लिए मिलता है वेतन

कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत ने कहा कि प्रशासनिक कर्मचारियों को जनसेवा के लिए वेतन मिलता है। कार्यक्रम में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले जिले एवं तहसील स्तर के पदभिहित अधिकारियों को सम्मानित भी किया गया। कार्यक्रम में भोपाल से आयोजित मुख्य कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान एवं लोकसेवा प्रबंधन विभाग के मंत्री अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया का लाइव प्रसारण सुना ।

इस मौके पर एससपी मनोज कुमार सिंह, अपर कलेक्टर अनिल कुमार चांदिल, सीईओ जिपं आईएस ठाकुर,संयुक्त कलेक्टर इकबाल मोहम्मद, एसडीएम भिंड-अटेर उदयसिंह सिकरवार, एसडीएम लहार आरबी प्रजापति, गोहद शुभम शर्मा, डिप्टी कलेक्टर विजय राय मौजूद रहे।

20 साल तक सड़क बनवाने के लिए किया संघर्ष, अब जाकर मांग हो रही पूरी

वार्डवासियों का कहना है कि वार्ड में गोविंद नगर पुलिया से रामबेटी के मकान तक करीब 600 मीटर की इस रोड निर्माण के लिए हम लोगों ने कई बार कलेक्टर, नगर पालिका और जनप्रतिनिधि के यहां चक्कर लगाए। विधानसभा चुनाव में विधायक संजीव सिंह रोड बनवाने का वादा किया था। अब जाकर हम लोगों की मांग पूरी होने जा रही है।

