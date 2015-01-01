पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:वार्ड-24 में 10 साल से जलभराव, लोग बोले- नपा का करेंगे घेराव; गंदे पानी में होकर गुजरने को मजबूर लोग

भिंड2 दिन पहले
वार्ड क्रमांक 24 की नयापुरा जमुना रोड गली नंबर 6 में जलभराव
  • गली नंबर 6 में रहने वाले लोगों ने 60 से ज्यादा बार की शिकायत, नहीं हुई सुनवाई

बारिश के मौसम में सड़क पर जलभराव होना अकसर देखा गया है। लेकिन पिछले 10 साल से वार्ड क्रमांक 24 की नयापुरा जमुना रोड गली नंबर 6 में जलभराव होना गंभीर समस्या बनी हुई है। स्थिति यह है कि इस सड़क से हर रोज निकलने वाले 500 से अधिक लोगों को पानी के अंदर से आवागमन करना पड़ रहा है। इस कारण से उनको परेशानी हो रही है। गली नंबर 6 में रहने वाले लोगों ने नगर पालिका अधिकारियों को 60 से अधिक बार शिकायती देकर जल भराव की शिकायत की है,बावजूद इसके नगर पालिका द्वारा जल निकासी की ओर इंतजाम नहीं किया जा रहा।

गौरतलब है कि वार्ड क्रमांक 24 नयापुरा जमुना रोड गली नंबर 6 से रोज करीब 500 लोगों का आना-जाना होता है। लेकिन जलनिकासी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं होने से घरों से निकलने वाला गंदा पानी सड़क पर जमा हो रहा है। वहीं इस संबंध में स्थानीय लोग पिछले 10 साल में कई बार नगर पालिका में जलनिकासी की मांग को लेकर धरना भी दे चुके हैं। लेकिन नपा अधिकारियों ने उनको समस्या निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया है। जलनिकासी के लिए अभी तक कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की है।

स्थानीय निवासी सुनील गोयल, सोनेलाल गोयल, विनोद गोयल, राम सिंह गोयल, सुरेंद्र गोयल,हरज्ञान गोयल का कहना है कि गली में जलनिकासी के लिए नालियां नहीं होने से बारिश और घरों से निकलने वाला गंदा पानी सड़क पर जमा हो रहा है। इस कारण से हम लोग जहां बदबू से परेशान हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर गंदे पानी में पनप रहे मच्छरों ने जीना दुश्वार कर दिया है। वहीं नपा की तरफ से पानी निकासी के लिए उचित कदम नहीं उठाए गए हैं। इतनी शिकायतें करने के बाद अब फिर से नपा में शिकायत करने की हिम्मत भी नहीं है। इस संबंध में नपा के सीएमओ सुरेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि वार्ड-6 में जलभराव की समस्या की शिकायत आई है, दो दिन के भीतर समस्या का निराकरण करा दिया जाएगा।

3 दिन का दिया अल्टीमेटम
गली में रहने वाले स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि आचार संहिता के दौरान नपाधिकारियों ने चुनाव बाद जलनिकासी की व्यवस्था करने का आश्वासन दिया था। लेकिन आचार संहिता हटने के बाद भी नगर पालिका द्वारा पानी की निकासी नहीं कराई गई है। अगर आगामी तीन दिन में पानी की निकासी नहीं होती है तो हम सभी लोग नपा का घेराव करेंगे।

