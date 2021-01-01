पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नापतौल विभाग नहीं कर रहा कार्रवाई:पत्थर के बांट से हो रही बाजार में तौल, घटतौली का शिकार हो रहे ग्राहक

सब्जी मंडी में पत्थर से तौल करता हुआ दुकानदार । - Dainik Bhaskar
सब्जी मंडी में पत्थर से तौल करता हुआ दुकानदार ।

नापतौल विभाग की लचर कार्यशैली से उपभोक्ता परेशान है। मौ नगर के बाजार में उपभोक्ता ठगा जा रहा है। लोहे के मानक बांट की जगह पत्थरों से सब्जी-भाजी तौली जा रही है। उपभोक्ता द्वारा ठगी की शिकायत विभाग के अधिकारियों से कई बार की गई है। लेकिन अधिकारियों के द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है।

गौरतलब है कि माल तौलने के लिए दुकानदारों को विभाग की सील लगे बांट उपयोग करना चाहिए, लेकिन मौ नगर के बाजार और सब्जी मंडी से लेकर फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगाने वाले छोटे दुकानदार बांट की जगह पत्थरों से तुलाई कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में पूरा पैसा चुकाने के बाद भी माल पूरा मिल रहा है या नहीं इसकी कोई गारंटी नहीं है। वजन को लेकर ग्राहकों की कई बार दुकानदार से बहस भी होती है, लेकिन तरह-तरह के बहाने बनाकर उन्हें चलता कर दिया जाता है।

दो किलो तक के बांट
मौ निवासी आनंद सिंह, मुकेश यादव, श्याम सिंह, रवि यादव बताते हैं कि रोजाना उपयोग के लिए सब्जी की खरीददारी हर वर्ग के लोग करते है। बिना वजन के इक्का दुक्का सब्जी ही मिलती से शेष सभी का क्रय विक्रय वजन के अनुसार होता है। सब्जी मंडी में सब्जी विक्रेता सब्जी का वजन करने लोहे के साथ ही पत्थरों के बांट का उपयोग करते हैं। 250 ग्राम से लेकर किलो, दो किलो के लिए पत्थर के बांट इन विक्रेताओं के पास उपलब्ध होते हैं। न तो इन पत्थरों का कोई मानक वजन होता है और न प्रमाणिकता। इसके बाद भी बाजार में इसका धड़ल्ले से चलन है। रोजाना सैकड़ों क्विंटल माल लोगों को दिया जा रहा है।

