परेशानी:जिले में थमे रहे जननी एक्सप्रेस के पहिए, भाड़े के वाहन से अस्पताल पहुंचीं प्रसूताएं

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
भिंड। कतार में खड़ी जननी एक्सप्रेस।
  • कंपनी ने किया निर्धारित से कम भुगतान, अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले गए ऑपरेटर

जिले मेंं संचालित जननी एक्सप्रेस के पहिए अचानक थम गए। इससे प्रसव के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों और जिला अस्पताल में आने और छुट्टी होने पर घर वापसी के लिए महिलाओं को जननी एक्सप्रेस उपलब्ध नहीं हो सकी। ऐसे में प्रसूताओं के परिजन को भाड़े पर वाहन तलाशना पड़े। इसके एवज में मनमानी राशि का भुगतान भी करना पड़ा। तब कहीं गंतव्य स्थल पर पहुंचना हो पाया। इस प्रकार की स्थिति अभी कब तक रहेगी यह निश्चित नहीं है। क्योंकि जननी एक्सप्रेस वेंडर का कहना है कम भुगतान मिलने पर उनके खर्चे नहीं निकल रहे हैं ऐसे में वे कैसे जननी एक्सप्रेस का संचालन कर सकते हैं।

यहां बता दें जिले में 14 जननी एक्सप्रेस संचालित है। इनके लिए जिगित्सा कंपनी से अनुबंध हुआ है। वेंडर रामशेष शर्मा (सपोले) का कहना है कि तीन महीने से भुगतान नहीं हुआ था पिछले दिनों जब भुगतान हुआ तब प्रत्येक गाड़ी पर 20 हजार रुपए काटकर भुगतान किया गया। जब इस बारे में कंपनी से पूछा गया तो संतोषप्रद जबाव नहीं मिलने पर मजबूरी में जननी एक्सप्रेस वाहनों को खड़ा करवाया गया है। यह बात सही है कि इससे प्रसूताओं और उनके परिजन का परेशानी हो रही है पर घाटे में जननी एक्सप्रेस का संचालन कब तक और कैसे कराया जा सकता है। क्योंकि जब तीन महीने तक भुगतान नहीं हुआ तब गाड़ियाें का संचालन कराते रहने के लिए कर्ज तक लेना पड़ा। क्योंकि 14 गाड़ियों के मेंटेनेंस और 42 ड्राइवरों के वेतन का भुगतान करना होता है।

जननी के लिए कॉल किया तब हड़ताल की जानकारी लगी
पत्नी की अस्पताल से छुट्टी होने पर हमने घर पहुंचने के लिए जननी एक्सप्रेस के लिए काॅल लगाया। लेकिन तब पता लगा कि आज हड़ताल के कारण कोई गाड़ी नहीं चल रही है। तब गांव के लिए भाड़ा पर ऑटो करना पड़ा। इसके लिए 300 रुपए चुकाना पड़े।
असलम खां, डिड़ोना, थाना पावई

जननी एक्सप्रेस बंद नहीं है, मीडिया प्रभारी कॉल करेंगे
जननी एक्सप्रेस बंद कहां हुई है, चल रही है और इस बारे में अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमारे मीडिया प्रभारी का अभी आपके पास कॉल आएगा।
प्रवीण शर्मा, संभागीय अध्यक्ष, जिगित्सा कंपनी

प्रसूताओं को कोई भी असुविधा नहीं होने दी जाएगी
जननी एक्सप्रेस नहीं चलने के दौरान 108 एंबुलेंस उपलब्ध है। जननी एक्सप्रेस के कॉल आने पर संबंधित को इसके बारे में जानकारी दी जा रही है। इसके बाद भी आज कुछ प्रसूताओं और परिजन को परेशानी हुई है। जननी एक्सप्रेस का मसला सुलझाए जाने के लिए शासन स्तर पर बातचीत हो रही है। जल्दी ही मामला सुलट जाएगा।
डॉ. अजीत मिश्रा, सीएमएचओ

