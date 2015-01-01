पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भक्ति:वेदमंत्रोच्चारण से पौधों का किया पूजन

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वसुंधरा शृंगार युवा मंडल ने किया वनस्पति पूजन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन

इटावा रोड स्थित काली माता मंदिर के परिसर में शुक्रवार को वसुंधरा श्रंगार युवा मंडल द्वारा वनस्पति पूजन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान गायत्री परिवार के जिला संयोजक सत्येंद्र सिंह राजावत एवं सुरेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने वेद मंत्र उच्चारण के साथ भगवान धनवंतरी एवं वनस्पतियों का पूजन किया। जिसके बाद पौधों को नक्षत्र वाटिका में रोपा गया।

कार्यक्रम में विशेष रूप से मौजूद रहे समाजसेवी सोनपाल यादव ने कहा कि शास्त्रों में वनस्पति पूजन का बड़ा महत्व है। समुद्र मंथन के समय भगवान धनवंतरी का प्रादुर्भाव वनस्पतियों को लेकर हुआ था। स्वास्थ्य एवं आरोग्य के देवता भगवान धन्वंतरि कोरोना जैसी वैश्विक महामारी से विश्व और भारत को मुक्त करें।

यही मेरी उनसे प्रार्थना है। दसी क्रम में शिक्षक नितिन दीक्षित ने बताया भारतीय संस्कृति के उत्सव समाज को नई दिशा देने का कार्य करते हैं। हम सभी को उत्सव और जन्मदिवस आदि पर पौधों का पूजन एवं रोपण करना चाहिए। जिससे प्रदूषण जैसी समस्या से निजात पा सकते हैं।

नेहरू युवा केंद्र के ब्लॉक कॉर्डिनेटर हरेकृष्ण शर्मा आजाद ने बताया कि प्रकृति के पर्व धन्वंतरि जयंती के अवसर पर पूर्व में लगाई गई नक्षत्र वाटिका एवं राशि वाटिका में वनस्पति पूजन का कार्यक्रम संपन्न हुआ।

जिसमें देवेश्वर नक्षत्र वाटिका पांडरी, नक्षत्र वाटिका ग्राम कोषण, कालिका नक्षत्र वाटिका ग्राम आदर्श,खेड़ापति नक्षत्र वाटिका ग्राम छूछरी, मुक्तिधाम में स्थित नक्षत्र वाटिका ग्राम सोने लाल का पुरा,आईटीआई स्थित राशि वाटिका आदि स्थानों पर वनस्पति पूजन का कार्यक्रम संपन्न हुआ है। इस मौके पर मंदिर महंत सुक्कू महाराज, शौर्य प्रताप सिंह, बालकिशन बौहरे, धर्मवीर यादव, गौरव जादौन, अमन तिवारी, राजेंद्र प्रसाद शास्त्री, शिव प्रसाद जाटव, अमन यादव, सोनू दंडोतिया, अंशु सोनी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें