कार्रवाई:युवक की हत्या के मामले में जिलाबदर का आरोपी समर्थकों के साथ पकड़ा गया

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेल पर प्रदर्शन करने जा रही महिलाओं को वापस लौटते पुलिस।
  • कलेक्टर से कहा था- मैं आरोपी हूं, दम हो तो गिरफ्तार करो
  • कलेक्टोरेट में धरना दे रहे लोगों को समर्थन देने पहुंचा था आरोपी

शहर की कुम्हरौआ रोड पर हुई युवक की हत्या के मामले में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए कलेक्टोरेट में धरना दे रहे पीडित परिवार को समर्थन देने पहुंचे जिलाबदर के आरोपी केशव जाटव को उनके समर्थकों समेत पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। साथ ही केशव समेत तीन लोगों को जेल भेज दिया है। हालांकि बाद में दो लोगों को छोड़ दिया गया।

यहां बता दें कि 10 अक्टूबर की रात करीब 11.30 बजे धर्मेंद्र जाटव पुत्र परशुराम जाटव की छह लोगों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। इस घटना के बाद पीड़ित परिवार ने दूसरे दिन डेड हाउस पर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी, पीडित परिवार को सुरक्षा और सहायता राशि दिए जाने के लिए धरना दिया था।

हालांकि भिंड एसडीएम के आश्वासन पर उन्होंने देर शाम धरना समाप्त कर दिया है। लेकिन बाद में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने पर पीडित परिवार के लोग पिछले कुछ दिनों से फिर कलेक्टोरेट पर धरना दे रहे थे। धरने पर बैठे इन लोगों को समर्थन देने जिलाबदर के आरोपी केशव जाटव भीम आर्मी के लोगों के साथ मंगलवार की दोपहर 1 बजे कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे।

जहां पहले से वज्र वाहन लेकर तैयार खड़ी पुलिस ने केशव और उनके साथ के लोगों को पकड़ लिया। केशव जाटव की गिरफ्तारी के बाद उनके साथ की महिलाओं ने जेल पर प्रदर्शन करना चाहा। लेकिन कोतवाली पुलिस ने उन्हें वहां से भगा दिया।

कलेक्टर से कहा था- मैं हूं जिलाबदर का आरोपी, गिरफ्तार कर सकते हो

17 नवंबर को भी केशव जाटव भीम आर्मी के साथ इसी मामले में कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे थे। जहां उन्होंने पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के सामने कहा था कि मैं जिलाबदर का आरोपी हूं। आपके सामने खड़ा हूं। चाहें तो गिरफ्तार कर लीजिए। लेकिन मैं अन्याय के खिलाफ लड़ता रहूंगा। हालांकि उस समय प्रशासन ने उन्हें नहीं पकड़ा था। लेकिन मंगलवार को जब प्रशासन को फिर सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि केशव जाटव अपने समर्थकों के साथ कलेक्टोरेट पर प्रदर्शन करने आ रहा है, तो प्रभारी एसपी संजीव कंचन ने फोर्स भेजकर उनकी गिरफ्तारी करा दी।

