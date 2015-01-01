पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भीम आर्मी का प्रदर्शन:जिलाबदर आरोपी कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देने पहुंचा, बोला- गिरफ्तार कर लो, फिर भी मैं लड़ता रहूंगा

भिंड32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्टर को भीम आर्मी के साथ ज्ञापन देने खड़े केशव जाटव(घेरे में)।
  • कलेक्टर ने जिलाबदर से कहा- जिस परिप्रेक्ष्य में आए हैं, उसी पर बात करें

विधानसभा उपचुनाव के दौरान जिलाबदर किया गया केशव जाटव मंगलवार की दोपहर भीम आर्मी के नेताओं के साथ कलेक्टोरेट में ज्ञापन देने पहुंचा। यहां उसने कलेक्टर से कहा कि मैं केशव जाटव जिला बदर का आरोपी हूं। आपके सामने खड़ा हूं। चाहें तो गिरफ्तार कर लीजिए। लेकिन मैं अन्याय के खिलाफ लड़ता रहूंगा। इस मौके पर एडीएम एके चांदिल, भिंड एसडीएम उदय सिंह सिकरवार, तहसीलदार प्रमोद गर्ग, अशोक गोबडिया, सीएसपी आनंद राय, शहर कोतवाली टीआई उदयभान यादव और देहात थाना प्रभारी विनय तोमर सहित अधिकारी मौजूद थे। लेकिन कोई केशव से कुछ नहीं बोल पाया। हालांकि कलेक्टर ने केशव से कहा कि वे यहां किस परिप्रेेक्ष्य में आए हैं उस संबंध में बात करें।

दरअसल 10 अक्टूबर को कुम्हरौआ रोड निवासी धर्मेंद्र जाटव की कुछ लोगों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। इसके बाद से ही उनके परिजन आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी और पीडित परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता व नौकरी आदि की मांग को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भी भीम आर्मी के संभागीय अध्यक्ष देशराज धारिया, जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज गर्ग के नेतृत्व में समाज के एक सैकड़ा लोगों के साथ केशव जाटव भी कलेक्टोरेट में कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देने पहुंचा।

जहां सभी ने मृतक धर्मेंद्र जाटव के परिवार में एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी और दो लाइसेंसी बंदूक दिए जाने की मांग की। इसके अलावा 2 अप्रैल के दंगे में मारे गए आकाश गर्ग, प्रदीप जाटव के परिवार को भी लाइसेंस दिए जाने की मांग की। इस दौरान केशव ने अपने ऊपर दर्ज हुए झूठे प्रकरणों के संबंध में भी कलेक्टर को जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर कई लोग मौजूद थे।

गिरफ्तारी के निर्देश दिए
^जिलाबदर आरोपी केशव जाटव के कलेक्टोरेट आकर ज्ञापन दिए जाने का मामला संज्ञान में आया है। पुलिस अधिकारियों को इस संबंध में निर्देश दिए हैं कि उसकी शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की जाए।
उदय सिंह सिकरवार, एसडीएम, भिंड

