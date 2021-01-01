पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:मतदाता दिवस पर 100 लोगों को बांटे पहचान पत्र

भौंती- पोहरीएक घंटा पहले
निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार भौंती के मतदान केंद्र पर 11वां मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर बूथ लेवल ऑफिसर द्वारा 100 मतदाताओं को उनके मतदाता पहचानपत्र वितरित किए। वहीं 80 युवाओं को जिनकी उम्र 18 वर्ष हो गई उनका नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ने के लिए फार्म 6 भरा गया। उपस्थित मतदाता को मतदान करने की शपथ भी दिलाई गई।

मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 13,14,15 व 16के बीएलओ एवं मतदान क्षेत्र के मतदाता मतदान केंद्रों पर उपस्थित हुए और अपना मतदाता पहचान पत्र प्राप्त किया। केंद्र क्रमांक 14 के बीएलओ संतोष कछवारे द्वारा बताया गया कि आयोग द्वारा 11 वर्ष से मतदाता दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस दिन मतदान क्षेत्र के सभी मतदाताओं को मतदान केंद्र पर बुलाकर शपथ दिलाई जाती है।

