वारदात:लोन निकलवाने दिए 15 हजार, काम न होने पर वापस मांगे तो किया रायफल से फायर

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जेल रोड पर हुआ विवाद, दोपहर में फायर किए जाने से मोहल्ले में फैली दहशत

एक युवक ने लोन निकलवाने के लिए मोहल्ला के ही एक अन्य युवक को पंद्रह हजार रुपए दिए। लेकिन जब लोन नहीं निकलवाया तो वह मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे रुपए वापस मांगने उसके घर पहुंचा। यहां पर युवक ने रुपए देने से मना तो कर ही दिया, वहीं अपनी रायफल से फायर भी किए। सुबह के समय फायर की आवाज सुनकर मोहल्लेे में दहशत फैल गई। वहीं सूचना मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी केडी सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे, लेकिन तब तक युवक भाग चुका था।

जानकारी के अनुसार फरियादी अमरदीप (20) पुत्र सतनाम सरदार निवासी पिछोर तिराहा डबरा ने लोन निकलवाने के लिए मोहल्ले में ही रहने वाले पवन शर्मा को 15 हजार रुपए दिए थे। लेकिन कई महीने बीत जाने पर उसने लोन नहीं निकलवाया। जिसके चलते मंगलवार को अमरदीप रुपए वापस मांगने गया। पवन ने रुपए देने से मना किया जिस पर दोनों के बीच विवाद हो गया।

इसके बाद पवन घर से 315 बोर रायफल उठा लाया और फायर कर दिया। फायर होने से लोग बाहर निकल आए और बंदूक देखकर दहशत में आ गए। जैसे ही थाना प्रभारी केडी सिंह को इसकी सूचना मिली तो वह पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और पवन की तलाश की, लेकिन वह मौके से भाग गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

