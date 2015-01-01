पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाने के नाम पर 2 लाख ठगे

डबरा4 घंटे पहले
  • 9 लोगों के खाते से दो लाख से अधिक रुपए ठग लिए

आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाए जाने का झांसा देकर अंचल में ऑनलाइन ठगी की वारदातें बढ़ने लगी हैं। ठग आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाए जाने का झांसा देकर लोगों से अपने लैपटॉप और मोबाइल फोन में फिंगर लगवा कर ओटीपी लेकर उनके खातों से रुपए निकाल रहे हैं। बुधवार को शहर के 9 लोगों के खातों से 2,30,690 रुपए निकाले जाने का मामला सामने आया है।

पुलिस अब मामला दर्ज कर जांच कर ठगों का सुराग लगाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार 9 सितंबर को चार युवक शहर की बाथम कॉलोनी में पहुंचे और वहां आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाए जाने की कहकर चित्र सिंह गौड, ज्योति गौड, तुलसा जाटव, मीना जाटव, बूला, हरज्ञान, मालती और एक अन्य से अपने लैपटॉप और मोबाइल फोन में फिंगर प्रिंट लेकर ओटीपी लिया। कुछ दिनों बाद उन्हें पता चला कि उनके खाते से रुपए निकल गए हैं।

सभी के खातों से 2,30,690 रुपए निकाले गए हैं। अपने बैंक खातों से पहले तो सभी लोग अपने स्तर पर बदमाशों को सुराग लगाने का प्रयास करते रहे, जब सुराग नहीं लगा तो इसकी शिकायत बुधवार को थाने में की। इस दौरान सभी पीड़ित अपने आवेदन भी बनवाकर पुलिस कार्रवाई के लिए ले गए। पुलिस अब बदमाशों का सुराग लगा रही है। 9 अक्टूबर को भी बदमाश ग्राम कैथौदा में दीपेंद्र जाट के खाते से 28 हजार रुपए आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाए जाने का झांसा देकर निकाल लिए थे। बताया जाता है कि इस प्रकार का ठग गिरोह अंचल में सक्रिय है जो अनपढ़ लोगों को अपना निशाना बना रहा है। ठगे गए सभी लोग ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हैं जिन्हें ठगों ने झांसे में लेकर रुपए उड़ा लिए हैं।

