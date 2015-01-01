पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक जाम:मंडी में धान की 2 हजार ट्रॉलियां आईं, सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक जाम से थम गया शहर

डबराएक घंटा पहले
  
मंडी गेट से सिंधिया चौराहे और चीनौर रोड पर खड़े सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां।
  • दीपावली का त्योहार निकट होने और अंचल में बंपर पैदावार से मंडी में बढ़ गई धान की आवक
  • सिंधिया चौराहे से मंडी गेट और चीनौर रोड पर 8 घंटे तक फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन

चुनाव बीतने के बाद मंडी खुलते ही धान की बंपर आवक शुरु हो गई है। धान बेचने के लिए काफी संख्या में किसान मंडी पहुंच रहे हैं। शहर के रास्ते से मंडी में आ रही धान से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के कारण शुक्रवार को मंडी गेट से लेकर भितरवार रोड पर ब्रिज और मंडी के सामने करीब दो किलोमीटर तक जाम लग गया। सुबह 9 बजे से लेकर शाम 5 बजे तक वाहन फंसे रहे।

दरअसल, शुक्रवार को मंडी में करीब 2 हजार ट्रॉलियां धान की बिकने आई थी। यह ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां बायपास रोड से न होकर शहर के मुख्य मार्ग भितरवार रोड से होकर निकली। इससे ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात बन गए। वैसे तो जाम सुबह 5 बजे से लगना शुरु हो गया था। लेकिन सुबह 11 बजे तक यह जाम मंडी गेट से लेकर सिंधिया चौराहे और चीनौर रोड पर लगना शुरु हो गया। चीनौर रोड शुगर मिल गेट से मंडी गेट तक आवागमन पूरी तरह से बंद हो गया। कटारिया चौराहे से ओवरब्रिज और सिंधिया चौराहे तक रोड की एक लाइन खुली रही जिससे पुलिस प्रशासन दो पहिया वाहन और अन्य छोटे वाहनों का ट्रैफिक निकालता रहा। शाम 5 बजे के बाद जाम हटना शुरु हुआ।

मंडी में नहीं बनाई पार्किंग इसलिए शहर में लगा जाम
डबरा| हर बार मंडी में धान की आवक शुुरु होने से पहले प्रशासन मंडी में आने वाले वाहनों को शुगर मिल बायपास और जेल रोड बायपास से निकालता था। लेकिन इस बार ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट किए जाने की योजना नहीं बनाई, न ही मंडी में पार्किंग की योजना बनाई जिससे जाम लगने लगा है। इसके साथ ही शुक्रवार को मंडी प्रशासन ने मंडी में आने वाहनों को व्यस्थित खड़े करने की व्यवस्था नहीं की।

त्योहार का समय, किसानों को नकदी की जरूरत
खेतों में धान की फसल कटकर घर पहुंच गई है। अब किसानों को अपनी रबी की फसल के लिए खेत तैयार करने हंै। इसलिए खाद-बीज एवं दीपावली के त्योहार की जरुरतों के चलते किसान अपनी उपज बेचने मंडी में आ रहे। दीपावली के त्योहार तक यही स्थिति रहेगी। यदि प्रशासन ट्रैफिक को नियंत्रित करने के लिए कोई योजना नहीं बनाता है तो जाम की समस्या और बढ़ेगी ।

जाम से इस तरह परेशान होते रहे लोग
शुगर मिल गेट से मंडी गेट और भितरवार रोड पर दोनों तरफ से जाम लगा जिससे भितरवार की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन जाम में फंसे रहे । वहीं किसान भी मंडी नहीं पहुंच पा रहे थे । जिससे वह बीच रोड पर ही अपनी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को खड़ी कर उनके नीचे बैठकर जाम खुलने का इंतजार करते रहे।

