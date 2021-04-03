पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:खेतों में गाड़कर रखी 25 लाख की अवैध शराब जब्त

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्राम बसई में खेतों में खोदकर रखी गई शराब जब्त की। - Dainik Bhaskar
ग्राम बसई में खेतों में खोदकर रखी गई शराब जब्त की।
  • ग्राम बसई में कंजरों के डेरे पर आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने की कार्रवाई

अवैध शराब के खिलाफ आबकारी विभाग लगातार कार्रवाई कर रहा है। गुरुवार को कार्रवाई कर आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने जमीन में गड्ढे खोदकर ड्रमों भरकर छिपाई गई बड़े पैमाने पर अवैध कच्ची शराब और गुड़ लहान जब्त किया है। जब्त की गई शराब की कीमत करीब 25 लाख रुपए बताई गई है। हालांकि कार्रवाई के भनक अवैध शराब के कारोबारियों को पहले ही लग गई थी और वह मौके से भाग गए।

आबकारी विभाग के सब उपनिरीक्षक आमीन खान ने बताया कि उन्हें ग्राम बसई में अवैध रूप से शराब बनाए जाने की सूचना मिली थी। सूचना मिलने पर वे मौके पर पहुंचे तो वहां हाथ भट्टी से अवैध शराब बनती हुई मिली। जब उन्होंने आसपास सर्चिंग शुरू की तो कच्चे घरों के पीछे खेतों में जमीन मे गढ़े हुए कच्ची शराब और गुड़ लहान के ड्रम भरे हुए मिले। जिसे उन्होंने जेसीबी की सहायता से खोद कर निकाला।

करीब 12 से अधिक ड्रमों में भरकर रखी हुई 2500 लीटर कच्ची शराब और करीब 4 हजार रुपए गुड़ लहान मिला। जिसे जब्त कर मौके पर ही नष्ट कर दिया गया। जब्त की गई शराब की कीमत करीब 25 लाख रुपए बताई गई है। कार्रवाई के दौरान मौके पर पुलिस को एक भी आरोपी नहीं मिला, जिसके चलते टीम ने 7 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

कार्रवाई टीम में आबकारी उपनिरीक्षक प्रवीण उपाध्याय, आबकारी उपनिरीक्षक अपर्णा विश्वकर्मा, आबकारी उपनिरीक्षक सपना यादव, प्रधान आबकारी आरक्षक सुरेश सरल, सुरेश दिसोरिया, शिवनंदन शर्मा, अरविंद श्रीवास्तव ,आरसी शर्मा और पंकज शर्मा सुनील सिंह, सुरेंद्र सोलंकी, राजेंद्र अहिरवार सहित विभाग के कई लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें