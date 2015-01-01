पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मकान बनाने को लेकर विवाद:हाईवे पर 3 घंटे चक्काजाम, जबरन वाहन चालकों को रोका, कार में तोड़फोड़ भी की

डबरा2 दिन पहले
दो पक्षों में हुए विवाद को लेकर ग्वालियर झांसी हाईवे के पिछोर तिराहा पर रविवार को भीम आर्मी व पीड़ित पक्ष ने किया चक्काजाम।
  • सेकरा जागीर में दो पक्षों में झगड़ा, एक पक्ष की ओर से केस दर्ज न करने पर प्रदर्शन
  • सैकड़ों लोग हाईवे पर 3 घंटे प्रदर्शन करते रहे, पुलिस ने सख्ती की तब हटे

सेकरा जागीर गांव में मकान बनाने के दौरान एक ही समुदाय के दो पक्षों में विवाद हाे गया। दाेनाें पक्षाें के बीच लाठियां चलीं जिसमें दाेनाें पक्षाें की अाेर से एक-एक व्यक्ति घायल हाे गया। पुलिस ने एक पक्ष की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया लेकिन दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से मामला दर्ज नहीं किया।

इसके विरोध में पीड़ित पक्ष और भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ताओं ने ग्वालियर झांसी हाईवे के पिछोर तिराहा पर रविवार को चक्काजाम कर दिया। जाम के दौरान भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ताओं ने थाना प्रभारी द्वारा गाली गलौज करने का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

इस दौरान लोग टीआई को सस्पेंड करने की मांग करते रहे। भीम आर्मी से जुड़े लोगों ने जबरन लोगों को जोड़ा। इस दौरान एक कार में तोड़फोड़ भी कर दी। एसडीएम और एडिशनल एसपी द्वारा समझाने के बाद भी वह जाम खोलने को तैयार नहीं हुए तो पुलिस ने सख्ती कर जाम खुलवा दिया। जाम की वजह से 3 घंटे तक वाहन चालक परेशान होते रहे।

जानकारी के अनुसार सेकरा जागीर में रविवार सुबह 9 बजे मकान बनाने के दौरान भगवान जाधव और अर्जुन सिंह जाटव के बीच विवाद हो गया। दोनों पक्षों के बीच लाठियां चलीं जिसमें दोनों पक्षों की ओर से एक-एक व्यक्ति घायल हुआ।

पीड़ित पक्ष और भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया जाम
पुलिस ने भगवान जाधव की ओर से मामला दर्ज कर लिया, लेकिन अर्जुन सिंह की ओर से मामला दर्ज नहीं किया। इसी दौरान भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ता पुलिस थाने पहुंच गए और मामला दर्ज करने की मांग करने लगे। इस बीच थाना प्रभारी केडी कुशवाह ने उन्हें जाने के लिए कह दिया। इसके बाद पीड़ित पक्ष और भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने ग्वालियर झांसी हाईवे के पिछोर तिराहा पर चक्काजाम कर दिया। कार्यकर्ताओं का आरोप था कि थाना प्रभारी द्वारा उनके साथ गाली गलौज की गई है और जातिगत अपमान भी किया गया, इसलिए उन्हें सस्पेंड किया जाए।

सूचना मिलने पर एसडीएम प्रदीप शर्मा और एडिशनल एसपी जयराज कुबेर पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचा। पीड़ित पक्ष और कार्यकर्ताओं को समझाने का काफी प्रयास किया लेकिन वह थाना प्रभारी को सस्पेंड करने की मांग पर अड़े रहे। 3 घंटे बाद पुलिस ने सख्ती कर जाम खुलवा दिया। तब रोड से वाहन निकल सके।

लोगों को जबरन रोका, एक कार में तोड़फोड़ भी की
जाम लगा रहे लोगों ने कांटेदार झाड़ियों को रखकर हाईवे पर आवागमन बंद कर दिया। निकलने वाले लोगों को लौटा दिया गया। जो लोग नहीं माने उन्हें जबरन रोका गया। इस दौरान एक कार में तोड़फोड़ भी हुई। दोपहर से शाम 5 बजे तक चक्काजाम के कारण लोग परेशान होते रहे। 3 घंटे तक प्रशासन और पुलिस बेबस दिखाई दिए। ऐसे में ग्वालियर की ओर से आई एक बस में बैठे लोगों को पैदल चलना पड़ा।

झगड़ा क्यों हुआ, मामले की जांच कराएंगे
सेकरा जागीर गांव में एक ही समुदाय के दो पक्षों के बीच झगड़ा हो गया था। एक पक्ष की ओर से मामला दर्ज कर लिया था, दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से मामला दर्ज नहीं कराने का आरोप लगाते हुए लोगों ने हाईवे पर जाम लगाया गया था। जिसके बाद आवागम सुचारू हो गया। समझा बुझाकर जाम खुलवा दिया गया। मामले की जांच की जाएगी। - जयराज कुबेर, एडीशनल एसपी, देहात

