पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:60 लीटर हाथ भट्टी शराब जब्त

डबरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपकारी विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में दबिश दी। यहां से 1000 लीटर गुड लहान व 60 लीटर हाथ भट्टी की कच्ची शराब जब्त की। इसके अलावा देसी शराब के क्वार्टर भी जब्त किए। विधानसभा उप निर्वाचन के मद्देनजर जिला ग्वालियर के कलेक्टर एवं सहायक आबकारी आयुक्त संदीप शर्मा के मार्गदर्शन में मंगलवार को ग्राम नकटा पाटा, चिरपुरा, पंच महल रेस्टोरेंट भितरवार रोड डबरा, सुशांत फैमिली रेस्टोरेंट भितरवार रोड डबरा, में आबकारी बल द्वारा दबिश दी जिसमें 1000 लीटर गु़डलहान, 60 लीटर हाथ भट्टी मदिरा, 38 देसी शराब के क्वार्टर जब्त किए। जब्त की गई मदिरा एवं गुड़लहन की कीमत 6700 रुपए है। कार्रवाई में जिला आबकारी अधिकारी रिनी गुप्ता, आबकारी उप निरीक्षक आमीन खान, मुख्य आबकारी आरक्षक कालीचरण सिलावट, बलबीर कटारे, आबकारी आरक्षक अशोक जाटवकी सराहनीय भूमिका रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें