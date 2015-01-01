पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:9 से 12वीं तक के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 से, घर ले जा सकेंगे पेपर, अगले दिन जमा करनी होंगी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं

  • टेस्ट कराने के लिए कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करना होगा

अब स्कूलों में भी कॉलेजों की तरह रिवीजन टेस्ट होंगे। कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 से 28 नवंबर तक होंगे। छात्र-छात्राएं पेपर घर ले जा सकेंगे। लेकिन अंतिम निर्णय प्रार्चाय लेंगे। उन्हें स्कूलों में टेस्ट कराने के लिए कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करना होगा। इसके लिए पालकों से भी अनुमति लेनी होगी। विद्यार्थी पेपर घर ले जा सकेंगे। अगले दिन उत्तर पुस्तिका जमा करानी होगी इसके बाद दूसरा पेपर ले जाएंगे।

सरकारी स्कूलों में रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए छात्रों को स्कूल बुलाएं यां घर ही पेपर हल करने के लिए दें। इसका निर्णय स्कूल प्रार्चाय करेंगे। कम संख्या वाले स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की व्यवस्था होती है तो पालकों की सहमति से छात्र- छात्राओं को स्कूल बुलाया जा सकता है। लेकिन कोरोना से बचाव के इंतजाम करने होंगे। पालक विद्यार्थयों को स्कूल भेजने राजी होते हैं तो उन्हे पेपर घर ले जाने दिया जाएगा। अगले दिन कॉपी स्क्ूल में जमा करनेे के बाद अगला पेपर ले जा पाएंगे।

टाइम टेबलः 9 वीं 10वीं का 20 नवंबर को गणित, 21 को विज्ञान, 23 हिंदी, 24 अंग्रेजी, 25 सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 नेशनल स्किल्सि क्वालिफिकेशन फ्रेमवर्क फ्रार वोकेशनल एजुकेशनल तथा 27 को संस्कृत का टेस्ट होगा। इसी तरह 11वीं व 12वीं का 20 नवंबर को भूगोल, रसायन शास्त्र, क्राप प्रोडेक्शन एंड हार्टीकल्चर, स्टिल लाइप एंड डिजाइन, शरीर रचना क्रिया विज्ञान एवं लेखाकर्म, तृतीय प्रश्नपत्र वोकेशनल, 21 हिंदी, 23 समाज शास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, कृषि मानविकी होम साइंस, इनवायरमेंटल एजुकेशनल एंड रुरल, डवलपमेंट इंटरप्रनुअरशिप, फाउंडेशन कोर्स, हायर मैथमेटिक्स, 24 नवंबर जीव विज्ञान, अर्थशास्त्र, प्रथम प्रश्न-पत्र वोकेशनल, ड्राइंग डिजाइनिंग, भारतीय संगीत, इंफ्रामेटिक्स प्रेक्टिस, 25 राजनीति, एनिमल हसबेंड्री मिल्क ट्रेंड पोल्ट्रीफार्मिंग एंड फिशरीज, विज्ञान के तत्व, भारतीय कला का इतिहास का टेस्ट होगा।

अब तक की पढ़ाई का 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा पूछेंगे टेस्ट में
कन्या स्कूल के प्राचार्य यूके खरे ने बताया कि डबरा ब्लॉक में करीब 10 हजार से अधिक छात्र परीक्षा देंगे। रिवीजन टेस्ट में अब तक जो पढ़ाया गया है उसका 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा ही पूछा जाएगा। इस टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा में जोड़ने का प्रावधान भी किया गया है। स्कूल के प्रार्चाय 5 दिसंबर तक रिजल्ट जारी कर विमर्श पोर्टल पर अपलोड करेंगे। रिजल्ट का विश्लेषण होगा। इसमें जिस विषय में छात्र कमजोर होगा, उसमें शिक्षक आगे से नियमित रुप से ध्यान देंगे।

