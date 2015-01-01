पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:कृषि कानून किसानों के हित में, आंदोलन का मार्ग छोड़ें: नारंग

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा प्रदेश कार्रकारिणी सदस्य ने कृषि विधेयक को बताया लाभकारी

कृषि विधेयक किसानों के हित में हैं इसलिए उन्हें आंदोलन का मार्ग छोड़कर विधेयक को लेकर चिंतन करना चाहिए। किसानों की बात मानकर सरकार इसमें संसोधन कर रही है। इसलिए किसानों को आंदोलन नहीं करना चाहिए। मोदी सरकार किसान हितैषी है।

यह बात भाजपा प्रदेेश कार्यकारिण सदस्य एवं रेलवे सलाहकार समिति सदस्य राजू नारंग ने कही। कृषि विधेयक को लेकर एनडीग्रांड होटल में आयोजित पत्रकार वार्ता में कहा कि विपक्ष विधेयक को लेकर भ्रम फैलाकर पैर जमाना चाहती है। तीनों कृषक कानून किसान हित में हैं। प्रधानमंत्री व कृषि मंत्री 2022 तक किसानों की आय दुगनी करने के वादे को पूरा करना चाहते हैं।

कृषि को कहीं भी बेचने की स्वतंत्रता से व आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम को शिथिलता से खरीददार बढ़ेंगे व किसान को अधिक भाव मिलेगा। कांट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग में कृषक भाव की गारंटी पाएगा व खरीददार कांट्रेक्ट पर बैंक से लोन ले सकता है जिससे बाजार में पैसे की शॉर्टेज न होने से भाव बढ़ेंगे। इसलिए किसानों को आंदोलन का मार्ग छोड़ना चाहिए।

उधर राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जबलपुर के निर्देशानुसार भितरवार न्यायायल में लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें में पिछले दो वर्षों से बेचे गए गन्ने के भुगतान के लिए भटक रहे 14 किसान लाभान्वित हुए हैं। उन्हें न्यायालय के माध्यम से बनी आपसी सहमति पर राघोगढ़ नारायणपुरा गुना के शक्कर कारखाने द्वारा लगभग 6 लाख रुपये भुगतान किया गया। इसके साथ बिजली कंपनी, घरैलू एवं अन्य मामलों का निराकरण आपसी समझौते से किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें