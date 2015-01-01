पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नपा के 30 वार्डों का आरक्षण:पिछले चुनाव में अनारक्षित सभी 6 वार्ड इस बार आरक्षित, कई नेताओं को तलाशने होंगे दूसरे वार्ड

नगर पालिका के आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया के दौरान कलेक्टोरेट में मौजूद अधिकारी व जन प्रतिनिध।
  • अनारक्षित 6 में से 4 सामान्य महिला और दो ओबीसी के लिए

लंबे समय से अटकी डबरा नगर पालिका के वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया मंगलवार को पूरी हो गई। 30 वार्डों में आरक्षण की स्थिति साफ होने के बाद चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी कर रहे कई नेताओं के समीकरण गड़बड़ा गए हैं। वर्तमान परिषद के कई पार्षदों के वार्ड का आरक्षण बदल गया है। ऐसे में अब इन नेताओं को चुनाव लड़ना है तो दूसरे वार्ड तलाशने होंगे। पू्र्व नपा अध्यक्ष सत्यप्रकाशी परसेड़िया का वार्ड भी आरक्षित से सामान्य हो गया है। इसके अलावा उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार गुप्ता का वार्ड भी महिला के लिए आरक्षित हो गया है।

नपा के 30 वार्डों की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया मंगलवार को कलेक्टर कार्यालय में कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह की मौजूदगी में हुई। हालांकि आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया जनवरी माह में ही पूरी कर ली गई थी लेकिन नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग ने उस को निरस्त कर दिया था। विभाग का तर्क था कि उक्त आरक्षण अनुसूचित जाति की आबादी के हिसाब से किया गया है जबकि होना जनसंख्या प्रतिशत के आधार पर था। उस प्रक्रिया के निरस्त होने के बाद मंगलवार को दोबारा आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया की गई।

नपा उपाध्यक्ष का वार्ड महिला के लिए आरक्षित
पूर्व नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष सत्यप्रकाशी परसेड़िया का वार्ड क्रमांक 15 पहले अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित था, अब वह अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग महिला के लिए आरक्षित हो गया है। ऐसे में अब उनके लिए यहां से अपना पार्षद जिता पाना मुश्किल होगा। इसके अलावा भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के पूर्व जिला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष अरुण पचौरी का वार्ड क्रमांक 27 सामान्य से ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित हाे गया है। नगरपालिका उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार गुप्ता का वार्ड क्रमांक 14 भी पहले सामान्य था लेकिन अब सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित हो गया है। वहीं पार्षद शशि दुबे के वार्ड क्रमांक 26 जो पहले सामान्य था अब ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित हाे गया है। अब अपने लिए दूसरे वार्ड तलाशने होंगे।

आरक्षण के बाद अन्य वार्डों से चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी
वार्ड आरक्षण से वार्ड में चुनाव लड़ने का सपना देख रहे नेता और पूर्व पार्षदों के अरमानों पर पानी फिर गया है। कई नेता और पार्षद चुनाव लड़ने के लिए वर्षों से वार्ड में मेहनत कर रहे थे। लेकिन वार्ड आरक्षण से उनकी मेहनत पर पानी फिर गया है। जिसके चलते अब वे नए वार्ड की तलाश के साथ ही चुनाव जीतने के लिए भी उन्हें अब नए सिरे से मेहनत करनी पड़ेगी।

