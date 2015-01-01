पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:स्कूलों की मान्यता के लिए लोक सेवा में भी कर सकेंगे आवेदन

डबराएक घंटा पहले
स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने निजी प्राथमिक-माध्यमिक स्कूलों को मान्यता नवीनीकरण के लिए नई सुविधा दी है। अब लोक सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम में इसे शामिल कर लिया गया है। इसके आवेदन करनेे के 45 दिन में ही सबंधित अधिकारी को इसका निराकरण करना होगा।

अब तक एमपी ऑनलाइन के माध्यम से मान्यता और नवीनीकरण के लिए आवेदन हो रहे हैं। इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण और प्रदेश में उपचुनाव होने से कई स्कूलों ने मान्यता आवेदन नहीं किए। स्कूल संचालकों को ज्यादा परेशानी न हो इसलिए लोक सेवा अधिनियम के तहत मान्यता और नवीनीकरण के आवेदन दिए जा सकेंगे। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने इसके लिए प्रदेश के सभी कलेक्टर और जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को लिखित आदेश जारी कर कर दिए हैं।

18 तक बढ़ाई तिथिः कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मान्यता और नवीनीकरण की तिथि बढ़ाई जा रही है। फिलहाल 18 नवंबर तक नवीन मान्यता और नवीनीकरण के लिए आवेदन किए जा सकते है। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने शिक्षा का अधिकारी अधिनियम के तहत प्रकिया को बदलाहै। हर साल निःशुल्क एवं अनिवार्य बाल शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत निजी स्कूलों में में बच्चों को प्रवेश दिया जाता है।

आवेदन निरस्त होने पर कर सकते हैं अपील
लोक सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम के तहत आवेदन करने के 45 दिन में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को प्रकरण का निराकरण कर मान्यता जारी करना होगी। वे आवेदन निरस्त कर हैं तो सबंधित संस्था अपील कर कलेक्टर को आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकती है। यहां 45 दिन में प्रकरण का निराकरण होगा। यहां भी आवेदन निरस्त होने पर संस्था राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र आयुक्त को आवेदन कर सकती है। हालांकि अब इसके शुल्क का निर्धारण नहीं हुआ है। नए नियम से समय सीमा में ही आवेदनों का निराकरण होगा। नवीन मान्यता और नवीनीकरण में देरी होने पर यहां आईटीई में बच्चों को प्रवेश नहीं मिल पाता।

