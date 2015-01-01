पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये गलत है:उप्र से सस्ती धान लाकर समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने आए, वेयरहाउस से तीन ट्रक पकड़े

डबरा4 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापारी प्रति क्विंटल आठ साै रुपए का मुनाफा कमाने कर रहे फर्जीवाड़ा
  • किसानों के नाम पर पंजीयन कराकर तुलवाई जा रही घटिया धान

किसानों के नाम पर फर्जी तरीके से पंजीयन कराकर व्यापारियों द्वारा घटिया क्वालिटी की धान समर्थन मूल्य के कांटों पर तुलबाई जा रही है। यह धान उत्तर प्रदेश से खरीद कर यहां खपाई जा रही हैl एसडीएम द्वारा वेयरहाउस पर खड़े तीन ट्रकों को पकड़ा है जिनमें यूपी से लाई गई धान भरी हुई थी। मामले में 3 लोगों पर मामला दर्ज कराया गया है।

अधिक मुनाफा कमाने के फेर में व्यापारियों द्वारा क्षेत्र के ऐसे किसान जिनके खेत तो है मगर फसल नहीं की गईl उनके नाम पर पंजीयन करा लिया जाता है। इसके बाद उत्तर प्रदेश से घटिया क्वालिटी की धान खरीद कर सोसाइटी पर बेच दी जाती है।

शहर के गंगा वेयरहाउस और श्याम कृपा वेयरहाउस से धान से भरे ट्रकों को पकड़ा गया है। ट्रकों में उत्तर प्रदेश से लाई गई हजारों क्विंटल घटिया क्वालिटी के धान भरी हुई थी। मामले में जांच के बाद राजस्व निरीक्षक दिनेश व्यास द्वारा नेपाल सिंह सत्येंद्र यादव और अजय शर्मा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है। विगत 10 दिनों पहले भी नायब तहसीलदार पूजा मावई द्वारा ग्वालियर रोड स्थित वेयरहाउस के पास से धान से भरे दो ट्रक पकड़े थे।

800 रुपए से ज्यादा होता है का फायदा
सहकारी समितियों द्वारा 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से धान की खरीदी की जा रही है। जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश से जो धान लाई जाती है वह एक हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से आती है। यहां बेचने पर सीधे-सीधे एक क्विंटल पर 868 का फायदा होता है। इस फेर में कुछ व्यापारी यूपी से धान मंगवाकर यहां के किसानों के नाम पर किए गए पंजीयन नंबर पर सहकारी समितियों को बेच रहे हैं।

किसानों के ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों के माध्यम से भेजी जा रही उत्तरप्रदेश से आई धान

वेयरहाउस पर ट्रकों से धान लाने में अधिक रिस्क रहती है। इसी के चलते अब व्यापारियों द्वारा किसानों से सांठगांठ कर ट्रॉलीओं के माध्यम से भी इस तरह की धान सोसाइटी पर भेजी जा रही है। हालांकि इसमें खरीद केंद्र के प्रभारियों और कर्मचारियों की भी मिलीभगत रहती है। क्योंकि धान की तौल सैंपलिंग के बाद की जानी चाहिए।

खास बात यह है उत्तर प्रदेश से लाई गई धान इतनी घटिया क्वालिटी की रहती है कि उसकी सेंपलिंग कराने की जरूरत ही नहीं है। इसे तो देखकर ही पहचाना जा सकता है। फिर भी यह धान डबरा में सोसायटियों द्वारा खरीदी जा रही है। इस धान से खराब चावल निकलता है। यही चावल गरीबों को राशन दुकानों के माध्यम से बांटा गया था। जिसकी शिकायत होने पर कारवाई की गई थी। फिर भी अिधकारियों की मिली भगत से उत्तरप्रदेश से लाई जा रही धान खरीदी जा रही है।

गोदामों में नहीं की जा रही धान की जांच
ब्लॉक में लगातार वेयरहाउस के बाहर से उत्तर प्रदेश से लाई गई धान के ट्रक पकड़े जा रहे हैं। इस तरह की कई ट्रक धान अभी तक वेयर हाउसो में पहुंच चुकी है। लेकिन अभी तक एक भी वेयरहाउस में धान की जांच नहीं की गई है। जबकि समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी गई धान से निकाले गए चावलों का वितरण उपभोक्ताओं को किया जाता है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान शिवपुरी सहित अन्य जिलों में घटिया क्वालिटी के चावल का वितरण किया गया था। जांच किए जाने पर गोदामों से हजारों बोरे चावल इस प्रकार के मिले थेl इसलिए वेयर हाउस में रखी धान की जांच की जानी चाहिए।

25 हजार क्विंटल धान की खरीदी
ब्लॉक में 17 सोसाइटीयो पर अभी तक करीब 25000 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी की जा चुकी है। जिसमें 600 से ज्यादा पंजीकृत किसानों की धान की तुलवाई हो चुकी है।

उप्र से लाई धान पकड़ी
उत्तर प्रदेश से लाई गई धान के ट्रकों को हमने पकड़ा है। इनके खिलाफ पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। चार सोसाइटी से भी सैंपलिंग कराई गई है। इस पर हम नजर रखे हुए हैं। - प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा, एसडीएम, डबरा

