पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फ्लैग मार्च:भितरवार पुलिस ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में निकाला फ्लैग मार्च; यादव ने कहा- निडर होकर जरूर करें मतदान

भितरवार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्राम भेंसनारी में फ्लैग मार्च निकालते पुलिस अिधकारी एवं जवान।

डबरा में विधानसभा उप चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर गुरुवार को भितरवार थाना पुलिस ने ग्राम समाया, भेसनारी, झाडौली, करियावटी, सिमरिया, थाना क्षेत्र में फ्लैग मार्च निकालकर अपनी तैयारियों का प्रदर्शन किया।

डबरा विधानसभा में उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान 3 नवंबर को होने जा रहे हैं। इस विधानसभा के कुछ गांव थाना भितरवार अंतर्गत आते हैं इसकी तैयारियों को लेकर थाना प्रभारी केपी सिंह यादव के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल ने गुरुवार को गांवों में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। इस दौरान थाना प्रभारी केपी सिंह यादव ने मतदाताओं से चर्चा करते हुए उन्हें शत-शत मतदान करने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि वह भयमुक्त होकर मतदान करें और निडर होकर मतदान करें। मतदान अवश्य करें किसी से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। पुलिस सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें