कवि सम्मेलन:साइकिल मुझे दिलाने को खुद पैदल चलते हैं; मप्र स्थापना दिवस पर अवधग्रीन गार्डन में कवि सम्मेलन आयोजित

डबरा4 घंटे पहले
दुःख तकलीफें फिकर चिनोती उसके पीछे पड़े रहे। मगर पिता जी फिर भी डटकर खड़े रहे खड़े रहे। सूरज इधर निकलता घर से बाहर निकलते हैं। साइकिल मुझे दिलाने को खुद पैदल-पैदल चलते हैं। यह काव्यं पंक्तियां भोपाल के कवि धर्मेद्र सोलंकी ने कही।

मध्यप्रदेश स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर शहर के अवध ग्रीन गार्डन में श्रीरामसेवक बुंदेली साहित्यक एवं सांस्कृतिक परिषद द्वारा कवि सम्मेलन आयोजित किया गया। इस कवि सम्मेलन में कवि देवेश ने अपनी काव्य पंक्तियां सुनाते हुए कहा कि हम पर ख़ूब लुटाते अपना प्यार हमारे बाबूजी। हर पल करते खुशियों की बौछार हमारे बाबूजी। अब कैसे हो उस दुनिया में जन्नत जिसको कहते हैं भेजो कोई चिट्ठी कोई तार हमारे बाबूजी।

इसके साथ ही अन्य कई कवियों ने अपनी काव्य रचनाएं सुनाई। इस दौरान श्याम श्रीवास्तव, अशोक श्रीवास्तव, ओपी सेन, धीरेंद्र गहलौत, पवन साहू, नवल सिंह चौहान, आरके सोनी, ओमप्रकाश श्रीवास्तव भोपाल, डॉ स्वतंत्र कुमार सक्सेना, आदित्य राजौरिया, आशीष अंश, ओमप्रकाश गुप्ता आदि ने काव्य पाठ किया।

